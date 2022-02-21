Wisbech Inline Speed Skating Club impress in opener

Wisbech Inline Speed Skating Club travelled to Derby Rollerworld for the first race of the 2022 season.

In category one Mike McInerney finished in second place overall with Arthur Buckler fourth and Lucy McInerney eighth.

Taylor Barker finished second overall in category two, despite a crash in one of his races as he was able to pick himself up and with an impressive turn of speed put himself back in contention to come home in second.

Warren Eve ended in fourth place on his return to racing with some promising performances and should have a good season, while Luke Frary and Karl Bates finished fifth and sixth respectively.

In category three Kirby Barker ended his day in fourth place just off the podium as a slip in his sprint race cost him dearly, but he was able to finish his long distance race in first position clearly showing good stamina for future races.

The club's best placing of the day was in category four where Leah Barker dominated her races and finished top of the podium.

Wisbech Inline have had a steady start to the season and will be in force at the next race is at home at Skaters Roller Rink Walpole Highway on March 5. Racing will be from 10am until 1pm and spectators are welcome to come and support the local team.