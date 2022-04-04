Wisbech Inline Speed Skating shine at British Indoor championships

Wisbech Inline Speed Skating had a successful British Indoor Championships with a great medal haul.

Starting with the Mini Girls, Danni Stafford Allen took bronze in her Dobbin sprint and 500m race along with a fourth place in the 200m.

In the Pupil Girls Leah Barker had a clean sweep as did her brother Kirby Barker in the Pupil Boys. Both won gold medals to become British champions in the Dobbin sprint, 300m and 1000m races.

In the Cadet Boys Arthur Buckler became British champion in the Dobbin sprint and 1000m and won silver in the 500m. Teammate Taylor Barker claimed bronze in all three distances.

In the Masters Men Luke Frary won silver in the Dobbin sprint and 1500m but was disqualified from the 500m after jumping the starters whistle twice. Karl Bates took a bronze in the Dobbin sprint and a silver in the 500m.

In the Senior Ladies Lucy McInerney became British champion, taking gold medals in the Dobbin Sprint and 500m races and silver in the 1500m.

Senior Men's racing saw Mike McInerney win silver in the Dobbin sprint with Flynn McGurk taking bronze and Warren Eve finishing seventh. Mike also took silver in the 500m and 1500m distances.

Wisbech Inline Speed Skating were dominant in the relays with Arthur Buckler along with Taylor Barker taking gold in their 2000m relay.

Lucy and Eve McInerney took gold in the 3000m and Mike McInerney and Flynn McGurk won gold in their 3000m relay complimented with Warren Eve and Luke Frary winning the bronze.

Luke Frary also collected a certificate for breaking the 100m outdoor Masters British record with a time of 11.43 seconds, while Eve McInerney received a certificate for breaking the Junior and Senior Ladies 100m British record with a time of 12.07 seconds.

Arthur Buckler received a certificate for breaking the Pupil Boys 8000m record with a time of 15.39 minutes and also received a trophy for the most promising young skater.

Overall the local club based at Skaters Walpole Highway claimed 13 Indoor British Championship distance titles over the various age categories and the team will now be training hard in preparation for the upcoming outdoor racing season.