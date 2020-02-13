Wisbech speed skaters in stunning display to open new season

The Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters team. From back left: Flynn McGurk, Karl Bates, Mike McInerney, Jo Tidman and David Billington. From front left: Kirby Barker, Kieran Taylor, Taylor Barker, Paris Sherwood, Arthur Buckler and Leah Barker.

Wisbech Speed Skaters began their 2020 season with a stunning display at the East Midlands club indoor race event in Derby.

Wisbech inline speed skaters in action at the East Midlands indoor club event in Derby.

The 11-strong team showed a masterful display in each of the six categories.

Most of the team gained personal best times in the flying lap sprints, Kirby Barker showing the biggest improvement in time by a brilliant two seconds.

Coach Mike McInerney set the best time of the event across all categories with 9.619 seconds, with youngster Paris Sherwood proved unfazed by more experienced skaters and finished each of her races in category five.

In category four, Leah Barker got the holeshot at the start of her two races and led from start to finish, briefly dicing with rookie racer Kieran Taylor for first place.

Wisbech inline speed skaters in action at the East Midlands indoor club event in Derby.

Kieran proved a force to be reckoned with as he fought hard for first and second place during each race, while recording two second-placed finishes in his first indoor race event.

In category three, Taylor Barker battled for first place in race one, before leading comfortably for most of race two. Younger brother Kirby pipped rival Ethan Smith to take third place.

In race two and having found himself languishing in sixth spot, Kirby found his feet to fight for second place.

The two brothers narrowly missed an on-track spill as Taylor and Kirby took first and second place respectively.

Wisbech inline speed skaters in action at the East Midlands indoor club event in Derby.

Pupil boys British champion Arthur Buckler led comfortably in all category two races, followed by Lewis Rose from EMR.

McInerney took comfortable victories in both category one races after he broke from the pack in the final laps.

Flynn McGurk, also in category one, finished in a strong third place in race one, but an on-track incident in race two saw him fall from second to sixth.

The masters category saw David Billington and Karl Bates earn a win apiece in each race, as Jo Tidman fielded the back of the pack to finish third in the ladies' races.

Overall, the team claimed a total of 14 first places, eight second and seven third place finishes with Leah, Taylor, Arthur, David and Mike taking overall category wins.

Their next race is at Skaters Roller Rink in Walpole Highway on Saturday, February 29 from 9am. Entry is free to spectators.

For more information, visit www.wisbechinlinespeed.co.uk.

