Wisbech Speed Skaters put on a strong display at final race before British Championships

PUBLISHED: 10:22 10 July 2019

Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters: Team photo L-R back row: James Eve, Mike McInerney, Flynn McGurk, Warren Eve, Lucy McInerney, Luke Frary, Karl Bates. Front row: Taylor Barker, Kirby Barker, Leah Barker, Arthur Buckler.

Archant

Wisbech Speed Skaters re-visited Tatem Park in Enfield for the final race event before the British Championships held later this month.

Eleven skaters competed in the summer sunshine and put on a strong display after training hard this summer.

Siblings Leah and Taylor Barker finished in consistent second places in all three of their race events to take overall second in Categories 3 and 4 respectively.

In Category 2 Lucy McInerney fought hard to take two wins and a third place gaining an overall first in Category 2.

Warren Eve skating in Category 1, took two third places to finish overall third after a very strong performance in the 5,000mts elimination race, hot on the heels of Mike McInerney who gained first overall in Cat 1.

In age categories, all minis and pupils took part in a new 'Last Man Standing' race which saw 9 year old Arthur Buckler smash the competition with an effortless first place.

After some deliberation, Youths Flynn McGurk and James Eve were permitted to join the Juniors, Seniors and Masters in their 'Last Man Standing' race. Mike McInerney eased to victory and took the top spot with Flynn McGurk putting in an impressive performance to gain third place.

The team said farewell to Mike afterwards as he travels to Barcelona to compete in the prestigious World Roller Games next week. The team are now looking forward to the British Outdoor Championships on the 20th & 21st July in London.

For up to date news and info on the team check out their website www.wisbechinlinespeed.co.uk

