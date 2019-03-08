Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters compete in outdoor British Championships

Wisbech Inline Speed Skating Club at the outdoor British Championships. Team photo L-R back row: Jo Tidman, Flynn McGurk, James Eve, Mike McInerney, Warren Eve, Karl Bates, Lucy McInerney. Picture: JO TIDMAN.

Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters took part in the annual Outdoor British Championships at the weekend in changeable weather conditions and came home triumphant with a total of nine British Champions and a whopping fifty six medals.

Wisbech Inline Speed Skating Club at the outdoor British Championships. Team photo L-R back row: Jo Tidman, Flynn McGurk, James Eve, Mike McInerney, Warren Eve, Karl Bates, Lucy McInerney. Picture: JO TIDMAN.

The track was damp but that didn't deter youngster Leah Barker, who was the first to be crowned British Champion of the weekend in the Mini Girls category after securing a 1st place spot in her 500mts in a dead heat finish and two very close second places in her other race and the time trial which put her in first overall as her rival was from Hong Kong and therefore a non-national.

Her sibling Kirby Barker showed much improvement and skated a mature set of races after competing amongst six other young skaters to finish in second place overall in the Mini Boys category.

Arthur Buckler celebrated his tenth birthday over the weekend by winning all four of his events to be crowned overall British Champion in the Pupil Boys category.

Taylor Barker in the same category suffered a huge tumble in the 3,000mts race, but picked himself up and continued his race and finished in third place to secure a medal, which he was very happy about despite the pain.

Wisbech Inline Speed Skating Club at the outdoor British Championships. Picture: JO TIDMAN.

Luke Frary, in the Masters Men category, took an impressive gold medal in the 300mt time trial while Lucy McInerney pipped her twin sister Eve to the victory in the time trial by just three tenths of a second.

Eve went on to make a clean sweep in their other four races in their Junior Girls category to become Junior Girls overall British Champion.

Warren Eve put on an incredible display in the Junior Boys category finishing second in his 1k, 3k and 5k races against a very strong field of competitors. Flynn McGurk and James Eve finished in 1st and 2nd places respectively in all four of their races in the Youth Boys category with Flynn being crowned overall champion.

In the relay races, WISS boys Arthur Buckler, Taylor Barker and James Garwell took the victory by more than 13 seconds over their rivals from Ashbourne and were faster than the all-time record by 20 seconds (pending confirmation).

The McInerney twins were joined by Kayleigh Rye in her maiden outdoor championships race event to take part in the relay race.

They were the only team on the track, so had to beat a previous time of 5mins and 5 seconds to take the gold.

The did it in 5mins 3 seconds with a stunning performance and took a new British record (pending confirmation).

In the Senior mens relay race, there were two WISS teams.

The race was hectic from start to finish and WISS A, made up of Mike McInerney, Warren Eve and Flynn McGurk, finished in third place, just three seconds behind the winners from Birmingham.

In total the team took home 23 gold, 15 silver and 18 bronze medals, nine British Champions for 2019 and four overall Category British Champions.

They are now training for a trio of marathon events taking place over the next few months.