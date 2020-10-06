Wisbech ladies 1sts thrash Cambridge City while men’s 1sts lose nine-goal thriller in East League

Wisbech ladies 1sts in action during their league win over Cambridge City 4ths. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Wisbech 1sts fell on the wrong side of a nine-goal thriller in the East Men’s League on Saturday.

Early mistakes proved costly for Wisbech against Cambridge Nomads 1sts in Division Two North, but hit straight back after Jason Esser finished a well-worked short corner routine.

Having equalised again through Ryan Jackson, Cambridge scored four more goals before Tom Jupp added a third for Wisbech in what was a determined performance in their 6-3 defeat. Man of the match was Ben Tarratt.

Wisbech host City of Peterborough 3rds at Harecroft Road on Saturday, October 10, 1.45pm.

Wisbech 2nds fought back to earn a 1-1 draw with Cambridge Nomads 2nds in Division Four North West thanks to Joe Else’s second-half strike in as many weeks.

A lapse of concentration gave Nomads a half-time lead with a soft goal, but the hosts nearly clinched victory after great work from Sam Markillie, whose shot narrowly missed the target. Man of the match was Josh Bell.

Wisbech visit Wellingborough 1sts on Saturday, 2.30pm.

In the same division, a strong Wisbech 3rds were beaten 2-1 by Alford & District 1sts.

After a spell of home pressure, Wisbech fell behind to a short corner which rebounded off man of the match Aiden Falcus’ helmet, but a spirited fightback was capped off with a bottom-corner finish from Jamie-Lee Gollands.

Attacks for both sides followed, but Wisbech were made to pay five minutes from time despite the best efforts of Josh Bowers to get the visitors level.

Wisbech 3rds host City of Peterborough 5ths on Saturday, 3.30pm.

Brandon Ruff scored four times as Wisbech 4ths opened their Division Six North West (North) season with a thrilling 4-4 draw at home to Alford & District 2nds.

Alford restored a two-goal cushion at half-time after man of the match Ruff halved the arrears, but scored twice more to make it 3-3 following the break.

A misunderstanding between defence and umpire led to Alford’s fourth, before Ruff grabbed another equaliser and helped his defence prevent any further punishment.

Mathew Boyall and Ollie Overland worked tirelessly on their debuts, while Robin Middleton played his first game in defence.

Wisbech 4ths travel to Long Sutton 3rds on Saturday, 2.30pm.

In the Women’s League, Wisbech 1sts made it successive wins with a 5-1 thrashing of Cambridge City 4ths in Division Two North West.

Despite City taking a sixth-minute lead, Wisbech hit back thanks to Hannah Strickle, before Joey Gomm converted a short corner.

After a flurry of turnovers, Wisbech extended their lead through Amber Scott’s deflected shot, as Beth Rosier scored her first of the season with a crisp effort.

Jane Peggs rounded off the scoring, with Nat Ward named player of the match. Wisbech are at Horncastle 1sts on Saturday, 11.30am.

Wisbech 2nds drew 2-2 in their first Division Three North West trip at Cambridge City 5ths.

Sam Pritchard’s close-range effort opened the scoring, before City levelled from a short corner.

Pinpoint link-up play from Sue Robinson and Lou Sandall allowed the latter to stroke home, but conceded inside the last 10 minutes.

Player of the match was Izzy Gowler. Wisbech 2nds entertain rock-bottom Horncastle 2nds on Saturday, 12pm.

Wisbech 3rds marked their first home game of the season in Division Five North West (South) with a 4-0 win over Ely 3rds.

A well-struck effort from Oliwia Bowlka gave Wisbech a half-time advantage, and continued to dominate after the interval as Nancy Davies converted from a short corner.

Andrea Eggleton then netted from a Rachel Bateman cross, before player of the match Amelia Mitchell netted her first league goal from distance.

Wisbech 3rds visit Haverhill Ladies 2nds on Saturday, 10am.

