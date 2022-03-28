Teammates gave Jane a guard of honour during her last game. - Credit: Wisbech Town HC

One of Wisbech Town hockey club's longest-serving players is hanging up her stick this summer after more than 40 years on the field.

Described as 'one in a million' by her teammates, Jane Peggs celebrated her final game for the club on Saturday (March 26) during a 1-1 draw with Cambridge City 3rd XI at Harecroft Road.

A team photo from Saturday (March 26, Jane is front row, third from left), - Credit: Wisbech Town HC

Jane made her debut as a teenager in 1979 and spent her first year playing for the club's 3rd XI.

She quickly progressed to playing on the first team, where she spent almost the entirety of her next 41 years of play.

Jane enjoying a retirement cake and gifts from the team. - Credit: Wisbech Town HC

Jane was a member of the Wisbech Town Ladies 1st team which went unbeaten during 2010/2011 season and the Wisbech Town Ladies Veterans side reached the National Finals Day at Lee Valley in 2017.

For Jane, "the time is right".

She said: "I have no regrets, and plenty of fantastic memories to last a lifetime.

"Wisbech Town Cricket and Hockey Club will always hold a very special place for me.”

A real asset to the community, Jane wasn't just an active player.

She helped serve as captain on multiple occasions and held position as chair, club, membership and vice president secretary.

Team photo of the 2017 Ladies Veterans side which reached the National Finals Day at Lee Valley (Jane is front row, second from left). - Credit: Wisbech Town HC

Instrumental in developing the club within the local community, Jane helped to secure funding for a new clubhouse and astro-turf pitch.

Not stepping away completely, Jane will continue to play a role in the club's current and future planning.

Hockey club chairwoman, Natalie Ward, said: “I am privileged to have been Jane's teammate, captain, and friend for many years.

“She has been hugely influential to both myself, and many others.

"Her drive and determination have been evident on and off the pitch.

"And the positive position that we find ourselves in as a club today is a testament to her passion and dedication.

“Jane has worked tirelessly to secure generous donations for the club, making it a place that the whole community can be exceptionally proud of.

"Current club personnel, and those who will attend the club in the future, will be forever in her debt.

"She is one in a million, and whilst I respect Jane's decision to retire from playing, it has been an honour to step onto the pitch with her on so many occasions.

“I will greatly miss her ‘do or die’ attitude, and we are all very grateful that she will remain an integral part of the club."