First team delight for Wisbech thanks to opening triumphs

Rob McGregor

Published: 4:01 PM September 29, 2021   
Jo Gomm strikes for Wisbech Town Hockey Club

Jo Gomm hit a hat-trick for Wisbech Town ladies' first-team as they beat Cambridge University 2nds in the East League. - Credit: Wisbech Town Hockey Club

Both the men’s and ladies’ first teams earned their first wins for Wisbech Town Hockey Club in the East League. 

Jo Gomm netted a hat-trick as the ladies beat Cambridge University 2nds 3-2 in the women’s Division One North, scoring twice in the second half. 

They travel to Peterborough 2nds this weekend. 

Goals from Jamie Hallatt and Ryan Jackson inspired the men’s first team to a 3-0 victory over Cambridge City 3rds in the men’s Division One North. 

Wisbech will be without captain Charlie Baxter for the game with Bourne-Deeping 1sts at Harecroft Road on Saturday, 1.45pm, owing to an ankle injury picked up last weekend. 

The men’s 2nds were frustrated at Kettering thanks to a moment of controversy in their 1-1 draw in Division Three North West. 

Pete Skitmore struck first for Wisbech, before a shot from outside the Wisbech circle was adjudged to have crossed the line despite no Kettering player inside the area appearing to have touched the ball. 

Wisbech host Peterborough 5ths on Saturday, 12pm. 

Wisbech ladies’ 2nds settled for a goalless draw at Bourne-Deeping 2nds in Division Three North West and host Kettering 2nds this weekend. 

Meanwhile, the ladies’ 3rds suffered a 3-0 defeat versus neighbours March Town, and will look to respond at Cambridge South on Saturday in Division Five North West. 

Elliott Peck’s brace helped Wisbech men’s 3rds to a 3-2 triumph over St Neots 2nds in Division Four North West, while the 4ths lost 3-0 to Cambridge Nomads in Division Five North West. 

The 3rds visit Kettering 3rds as the 4ths go to Ely City 3rds, both this Saturday.

