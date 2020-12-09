Wisbech mark return from lockdown with impressive triumph

Wisbech Town 2nds went top of the table after an impressive victory at the league leaders on Saturday.

Town travelled to Cambridge South 3rds in the men’s Division Four North West of the Mr Cricket Hockey East Hockey League, and started strongly, but found themselves against a goalkeeper in inspired form.

However, perseverance paid off midway through the first-half when, after a catalogue of aerial balls from Jonathan Shippey, Gary Freear’s pass found man of the match Sam Markillie before the Wisbech stalwart slotted home.

Wisbech captain Kevin Shippey was forced to make some key saves and sweeper Nick Osborn made crucial tackles in a bid to hold onto their one-goal lead.

After the break, the hosts levelled after a goalmouth melee, and with 10 minutes left, it seemed both sides were going to maintain their unbeaten records.

But Kieran Hallett’s run at the back-post was not tracked as he latched onto a Matt Pooley strike to snatch the winner.

Wisbech next face Cambridge City 5ths this weekend, while the thirds, who lost 4-0 to Ely City 1sts in the same division, play the club’s second-team on December 19, 1.45pm.

In Division Two North, Wisbech 1sts’ match with leaders Pelicans 1sts was postponed, and next travel to Kettering 1sts this Saturday, 2.30pm.

In the women’s section, Wisbech 1sts resume their Division Two North West campaign at Saffron Walden 1sts on December 19, while the 2nds are due to restart their Division Three North West season at Newmarket 1sts on January 9.

Wisbech 3rds are next in action at home to St Neots 4ths in Division Five North West (South) on January 9.