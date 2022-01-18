Wisbech Rugby Club beat Woodbridge at their ground for the first time since 2016. - Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club

Wisbech ended a six-year run without a win at Woodbridge in style as they kicked off 2022 with victory.

Veterans and first team fringe players shone for the Men in Red as they triumphed in 49-24 bonus point win in the London 3 Eastern Counties League on Saturday.

Nathaniel Humphreys gave Wisbech a 5-0 lead, before fly-half Jack Malkin, in his first match since September 4 following injury, extended the visitors’ advantage.

Woodbridge fought back, but Wisbech soon replied as Frazer Brown’s mazy run to put his team 17-7 up.

Brown, Raimondas Vinksna and Solomon Prestidge added to Wisbech’s tally amid a Woodbridge comeback in the second half.

The home side did land another minor blow but tries from Humphreys and Vinksna gave Wisbech a 49-19 lead heading into the closing stages.

Jack Malkin was awarded the Wisbech Round Table man of the match for his performance at Woodbridge. - Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club

Leonard Veenendaal, director of rugby at Wisbech, said: “We lost two players to illness on the morning we set off and we ended up traveling with only one substitute.

“But the boys showed unbelievable determination, commitment, pride and passion.

“This was without doubt a momentous team effort.”

Wisbech host Fakenham in a league clash at Harecroft Road on Saturday, 2pm.