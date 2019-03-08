Advanced search

All Star Cricket arrives in Wisbech in a bid to make it more popular with both girls and boys

PUBLISHED: 17:27 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:27 02 May 2019

As part of the partnership with Cambs County Cricket, Wisbech Grammr School hosted their first ‘All Stars Cricket’ programme, which will be followed by ‘A Chance to Shine’ roadshow. Picture: WISBECH GRAMMAR SCHOOL

As part of the partnership with Cambs County Cricket, the school hosted their first 'all stars cricket' programme and 'a chance to shine' roadshow.

Over 3.5 million boys and girls in more than 14,000 state schools are playing and learning through cricket today thanks to the Chance to Shine School programme.

All Stars Cricket is a national programme that is designed to inspire five-to eight-year-old boys and girls to take up cricket and provide a great first experience of the game; putting fun right at the centre of this experience.

All Stars Cricket, Cambs CCC and Wisbech Grammar School aim to instil children with a lifelong love of the sport.

“We are looking forward to working with Cambs CCC to promote cricket for children in the local community and will keep an eye on upcoming talented cricket players in future years” said Phil Webb, director of sport at WGS.

Primary schools in the local area are invited to join in the programme, and they can contact the school by emailing pjwebb@wisbechgrammar.com

