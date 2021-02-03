Published: 11:20 AM February 3, 2021 Updated: 1:10 PM February 3, 2021

Wisbech Town Cricket and Hockey Club are raising funds towards a new pavilion and pitch at their ground on Harecroft Road. - Credit: Wisbech Town Cricket and Hockey Club

A sports club is over halfway towards its £740,000 target to provide new facilities in a bid to enhance opportunities within their local community.

Wisbech Town Cricket and Hockey Club (WTCHC) is working towards a new pavilion at their ground on Harecroft Road as part of the Crockey Project as well as a new pitch.

The project, which launched in 2017, aims to replace the existing pavilion which was identified as unfit for purpose and separately install a new pitch, which both facilities will cost around £740,000 in total to provide.

“The Crockey Project was launched to raise funds for a new pavilion and to improve and increase the opportunities of existing members and the wider community,” Jane Peggs, co-ordinator of the Crockey Project, said.

“The hockey club, as a user of the pitch, will benefit greatly from a new playing surface, the same as any of the current users who pay to use the facility.

“In 2011, WTCHC was left a legacy from a long-term member which kickstarted the idea of ringfencing the money to raise funds for a new pavilion.”

A new pitch is also planned to be installed for the hockey club, which is thought to cost around £340,000. - Credit: Wisbech Town Cricket and Hockey Club

A sub-committee has been formed to work on the project, and so far, over £300,000 has been raised for a new pavilion.

Over £100,000 has been provided by anonymous donors towards a new pitch, owned by the Harecroft Hudson Management Committee, which is believed to cost around £340,000 to complete.

“We are one club playing two sports,” Jane said.

“With a new pavilion, we will be looking to develop a welcoming, family-friendly Club with modern facilities, a well-kept, healthy outdoor environment and a philosophy of ‘open to all’.”

The project has also been bolstered by club member Alana Pritchard, who is planning to run one mile every hour for 24 hours later this month.

Although some work has been halted due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it is hoped new facilities can enhance what the club has to offer for future generations.

“Alana is a great team player and it’s terrific to see her wanting to do something so challenging and to support her club in the process,” Jane added.

“The facilities will allow both sports to deliver their respective development programmes enabling more people to try these sports and encouraging the wider community to an improvement in health and wellbeing.”