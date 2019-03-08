Advanced search

Wisbech seal memorable win over Ipswich YM, but colts come up just short

PUBLISHED: 08:30 01 November 2019

Wisbech under-18s face the camera

Wisbech under-18s face the camera

Archant

Wisbech produced a performance to remember to beat Ipswich YM 17-7 in their London Three Eastern Counties clash at Harecroft Road.

Action from Wisbech under-18s clash with CambridgeAction from Wisbech under-18s clash with Cambridge

Atrocious weather made it hard for both sides, but converted tries from veteran Jon Turner and Henry Lankfer, plus a penalty from Alfie Anderson proved decisive.

Anderson opened the scoring on five minutes, but Ipswich rallied with a converted try before the break.

The Wisbech defence held firm in the face of pressure after the restart, before Raimondas Vinksna came off the bench and made a huge difference.

Turner powered his way over the line to put the hosts back in front and Lankfer burrowed his way over to help secure victory.

Action from Wisbech under-18s clash with CambridgeAction from Wisbech under-18s clash with Cambridge

However, Luke Green and Nathaniel Humphreys both sustained serious ankle injuries, which look like keeping them out for some time.

Tight-head prop Kerrie McMullen took the Wisbech Round Table man of the match award for Wisbech, who now face a blank weekend before travelling to Woodbridge on November 9.

You may also want to watch:

The club will be showing the World Cup final on Saturday morning, with food and drinks available from 8.30am, before the Wildcats take on Thorney seconds at 2.30pm.

Kerrie McMullen was man of the match for Wisbech against Ipswich YMKerrie McMullen was man of the match for Wisbech against Ipswich YM

*Wisbech under-18s took on Cambridge and Bury St Edmunds in a triangular fixture at Volac Park on Sunday.

Cambridge opened the scoring with a penalty in the first match, then added an unconverted try to go 8-0 up.

But Wisbech hit back as Ari Baghdouyan claimed the first of his two well-taken tries, which Sam Howat converted to close the gap to a point.

Howat converted man of the match Baghbouyan's second try to make it 14-8, but the home side dominated late on and claimed a converted try in the last minute to snatch victory.

Bury proved dominant for the majority of the second match and were soon four tries to the good as Wisbech lost their way.

Wisbech made their pressure count towards the end as George Dady rounded off several phases by powering over the line for a try which Howat converted.

Coach Mark Goude said: "We were extremely unlucky to lose the first match. I think the whole playing group took a step forward and whilst we had a load of positives we should have won. We need to be smarter to put games like this away."

Most Read

Vicious attack on two men in their 60s in Wisbech believed to be linked to carnage in kebab shop

One of the victims of a vicious attack in Orange Grove, Wisbech, believes those responsible are the same gang that smashed up a kebab shop in the town. Picture: Google Maps/ M Zaid Naeem

WATCH: Man left with injuries after ‘violence involving group of youths’ at take-away

The shocking moment in the King Kebab take-away shop during �violence involving a group of youths�. Picture: Supplied/M Zaid Naeem

Four in court - including owners of Fenland butchers and two slaughtermen - accused of causing unnecessary suffering to animals

Slaughtermen in court over allegations of causing unnecessary suffering and pain to animals.

Three vehicle crash leaves wreckage across A47

Fire crews dealsing with a crash on the A47 Wisbech bypass. Picture: Fenland Police

Couple offer £5,000 reward to find ‘unique jewellery’ stolen from their Fenland home in £30,000 burglary

Fen couple are offering �5,000 reward to help find �unique jewellery� taken from their home in a burglary mounting up to �30,000. Picture: Google Maps/Supplied

Most Read

Vicious attack on two men in their 60s in Wisbech believed to be linked to carnage in kebab shop

One of the victims of a vicious attack in Orange Grove, Wisbech, believes those responsible are the same gang that smashed up a kebab shop in the town. Picture: Google Maps/ M Zaid Naeem

WATCH: Man left with injuries after ‘violence involving group of youths’ at take-away

The shocking moment in the King Kebab take-away shop during �violence involving a group of youths�. Picture: Supplied/M Zaid Naeem

Four in court - including owners of Fenland butchers and two slaughtermen - accused of causing unnecessary suffering to animals

Slaughtermen in court over allegations of causing unnecessary suffering and pain to animals.

Three vehicle crash leaves wreckage across A47

Fire crews dealsing with a crash on the A47 Wisbech bypass. Picture: Fenland Police

Couple offer £5,000 reward to find ‘unique jewellery’ stolen from their Fenland home in £30,000 burglary

Fen couple are offering �5,000 reward to help find �unique jewellery� taken from their home in a burglary mounting up to �30,000. Picture: Google Maps/Supplied

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Wisbech seal memorable win over Ipswich YM, but colts come up just short

Wisbech under-18s face the camera

Watch the moment HUGE fire takes hold at March firm as explosions shock workers nearby

Homes have been evacuated as a safety precaution after a large fire broke out at the Force One Limited premises at Longhill Road, March. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Homes evacuated as flames and explosion shake industrial estate in March - access restricted and road closed

A number of houses have been evacuated as a safety precaution after a fire broke out at the Force One Limited premises on Longhill Road in March. Picture: HARRY RUTTER.

Fire crews tackle huge blaze on industrial estate in March - eye witnesses talk of hearing small ‘explosions’

Explosions are being heard in March this afternoon amid a blaze that has broken out at then Longhill Road business park. Picture: HARRY RUTTER.

Town council looking for ‘community minded businesses’ to sponsor Christmas light switch on - spend £500 and you get a personal visit from the mayor

Festive cheer descended on Wisbech for the annual Christmas lights switch on last year and will do so again on November 24th. Picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists