Wisbech seal memorable win over Ipswich YM, but colts come up just short

Wisbech produced a performance to remember to beat Ipswich YM 17-7 in their London Three Eastern Counties clash at Harecroft Road.

Atrocious weather made it hard for both sides, but converted tries from veteran Jon Turner and Henry Lankfer, plus a penalty from Alfie Anderson proved decisive.

Anderson opened the scoring on five minutes, but Ipswich rallied with a converted try before the break.

The Wisbech defence held firm in the face of pressure after the restart, before Raimondas Vinksna came off the bench and made a huge difference.

Turner powered his way over the line to put the hosts back in front and Lankfer burrowed his way over to help secure victory.

However, Luke Green and Nathaniel Humphreys both sustained serious ankle injuries, which look like keeping them out for some time.

Tight-head prop Kerrie McMullen took the Wisbech Round Table man of the match award for Wisbech, who now face a blank weekend before travelling to Woodbridge on November 9.

The club will be showing the World Cup final on Saturday morning, with food and drinks available from 8.30am, before the Wildcats take on Thorney seconds at 2.30pm.

*Wisbech under-18s took on Cambridge and Bury St Edmunds in a triangular fixture at Volac Park on Sunday.

Cambridge opened the scoring with a penalty in the first match, then added an unconverted try to go 8-0 up.

But Wisbech hit back as Ari Baghdouyan claimed the first of his two well-taken tries, which Sam Howat converted to close the gap to a point.

Howat converted man of the match Baghbouyan's second try to make it 14-8, but the home side dominated late on and claimed a converted try in the last minute to snatch victory.

Bury proved dominant for the majority of the second match and were soon four tries to the good as Wisbech lost their way.

Wisbech made their pressure count towards the end as George Dady rounded off several phases by powering over the line for a try which Howat converted.

Coach Mark Goude said: "We were extremely unlucky to lose the first match. I think the whole playing group took a step forward and whilst we had a load of positives we should have won. We need to be smarter to put games like this away."