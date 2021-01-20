Interview

Published: 3:20 PM January 20, 2021

Wisbech Town in action in their most recent game, a friendly with Soham Town Rangers. Fenmen chairman Paul Brenchley said the club will vote to terminate the current season. - Credit: Ian Carter

Wisbech Town will choose to end the 2020-21 season in the hope of playing in a more localised division next term, its chairman has stated.

The club was asked for its views by the Northern Premier League (NPL) on whether to continue the current campaign when allowed, despite the league stating it wants to end the season.

Fenmen chairman Paul Brenchley said the club would not be able to cope with the number of games left to play if the season was to resume, something he thinks is felt amongst other step four teams.

“We’ve played eight games, so 30 games to get in. We’re not in a position to play Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday until the end of the season,” he said.

“I don’t think there are many teams in the league that would be able to stand it.”

Wisbech Town boss Brett Whaley's previous game in charge was in mid-December. - Credit: Ian Carter

Mr Brenchley said the club, who are due to submit their views to the NPL by January 22, has written to the FA calling for an eastern division stretching from Cambridge to Lincoln to come into force next season.

A new division would reduce travelling time and potentially welcome more supporters to away games, which Mr Brenchley believes would greatly benefit Town.

“Us playing in the eastern division would be better financially for the football club on and off the pitch,” he said.

“From a player’s point of view, you’re not trying to sell them a 240-mile trip on a Saturday afternoon because we’d be more local.

“If we had the eastern division, the gates home and away would increase which means more revenue.”

The NPL has postponed fixtures up to and including Saturday, March 6.

Even if a new division is not formed in time for the 2021-22 season, Mr Brenchley said he would prefer Wisbech to be placed in a “league closer to home”, such as the Southern League Division One Central.

But although the FA have yet to ratify a new division, he believes chances of this happening are unlikely.

“I don’t think they will. They’re not passing those vibes down to us, which is a disappointment,” Mr Brenchley said.

“The club’s view is null and void this season and restructure the eastern division. We’ve sent a letter to the league and the FA to that effect. Whether they will do that remains to be seen.”