Published: 5:47 PM April 20, 2021 Updated: 5:49 PM April 20, 2021

Wisbech Town in action against March Town last season. Wisbech captain James Williams hopes his side can be much-improved this time round. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

The 2021 cricket season could be the time where Wisbech Town’s first-team come of age as they look ahead their latest quest for success.

James Williams’ side prepared for their first match in Whitings & Partners Division One of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League against Eaton Socon this Saturday with a two-wicket win over Diss on April 17.

It was Wisbech’s first triumph of the year after friendly defeats to Downham Stow and Peterborough Town earlier this month.

“We’ve got a young team and they’re starting to come of age and it’s great to see and we’ll take a lot of positives out of the games so far,” Williams said.

“We don’t want to be in that same position like last year. We’ve said that we’ve been poor over the last year or so, and it’s about changing those narrow losses into wins.”

One player that has impressed so far is Jonny Garner, who has made his mark with both bat and ball since returning from a shoulder injury.

Garner scored 82 and notched 3-26 in the win over Diss, and Williams believes the all-rounder could be key in the team’s chances this term.

“We’ve always been looking for someone to bat in the middle order that can bowl too, and Jonny has certainly showed that this year,” he said.

“We don’t want to put too much pressure on him; there are others in the team that need to start performing, but it’s great for him to have a fantastic start.”

Wisbech finished in the bottom two of the county’s top flight last year and, had normal service resumed, may have faced relegation.

But the blend of experience and youth is key for Town, who look to use that to their advantage.

“I think there’s a good buzz around the group,” Williams said.

“It’s a tough first game against Eaton Socon (12pm at Harecroft Road); they’ve got some quality players, but so do we.

“We want to make sure we have a great summer as a group, as a club and do as well as we can.”

Wisbech 2nds visit Chatteris 1sts (1pm) while the 3rds host Wimblington 1sts (1.30pm) in friendly action on Saturday.

The club will be holding a signing-on and taster session on Friday, April 23 between 6-7.30pm at Harecroft Road ahead of starting its junior development programme this summer.

For more details, email juniors.wtcc@gmail.com or visit the Wisbech Town Cricket Club Facebook page.