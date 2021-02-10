Interview

Published: 3:32 PM February 10, 2021

James Williams wants to mark his second year as Wisbech Town's first-team skipper with an improved season after finishing second from bottom last term. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

Wisbech Town skipper James Williams hopes mounting a title charge in Whitings & Partners Division One of the Cambs & Hunts Premier League will cap a successful season.

Williams will mark his second year as first-team captain this season, which he hopes will be much-improved after finishing a reduced 2020 campaign second from bottom.

It was not all bad for the local side, who showed promise with both bat and ball, but the key now is to convert those signs into results.

“We didn’t play as well as what we wanted to last year, but it was an extraordinary year of cricket. We probably weren’t as focused for that as what we should have been,” Williams said.

“We need to be more consistent with our bowling. We’ve got some great bowlers, a lot of youth, experience and a lot of potential.

“I know the lads are keen to improve and our goal last year was to finish in that play-off position, so we want to be as high up that table as possible.”

Wisbech have been bolstered by the return of marksman Josh Bowers following a spell at higher-league Burwell & Exning, and are on the hunt for more local firepower.

Wisbech Town captain James Williams wants his team to turn their bright starts with the bat last season into positive results this year. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

But even if they are unable to recruit as many players as they hope for, Williams is confident his men are good enough to mount a return to the summit.

“Josh is one of the best club and minor counties wicketkeepers I’ve ever seen,” he said.

“The fact he scores top order runs as well takes a lot of pressure off the middle order, so it’s fantastic to have him back.

“If we can get into those play-offs, anything can happen in knockout cricket. The guys want to be challenging for that title spot, so if we can get there, that would be fantastic.”

Wisbech are due to start their 2021 season versus Eaton Socon at Harecroft Road on April 24, following a friendly with Downham Stow three weeks earlier.

Meanwhile, Wisbech 2nds open their campaign at home to Burwell & Exning 2nds in Whitings & Partners Division Three, while the 3rds host Cambridge St Giles 2nds in CCA Division One North, both matches on May 1.

Wisbech’s 4ths travel to Over 2nds in Division Four North on May 15, while the Rutland XI travel to neighbours March in Division One on Sunday, May 2.

Wisbech Town Cricket Club is hosting its annual general meeting via Zoom on Monday, February 22.