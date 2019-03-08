CRICKET: Wisbech captain admits opportunity spurned in derby defeat

Ant Palmer bowls for Wisbech against March. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Wisbech captain Gary Freear admits Saturday's Fen derby defeat was an opportunity missed.

Dom Stannard celebrates reaching a half-century against March. Picture: IAN CARTER Dom Stannard celebrates reaching a half-century against March. Picture: IAN CARTER

Freear saw his troops succumb to a six-run loss at the hands of March at Harecroft Road, losing their six-year unbeaten streak against their rivals in the process.

It was a determined response by Freear's men, although disappointment reigned supreme for a side who now lie just eight points above their victors in the Cambs & Hunts Premier League.

"We got ourselves in a position to win and threw it away," he said.

"We got ourselves to a good platform.

"One of the top order didn't go on and get 100, which was important, and the middle to lower order panicked a little bit.

"I kept trying to reassure them that six an over was easily doable, just stay in.

"I got myself ran out, which was probably the final nail.

"I always felt comfortable when I was batting; it's just one of those things."

Wicketkeeper Josh Bowers lead a spirited charge after tea in response to March's 243-9, but suffered a batting collapse having posted 198-3 at one stage.

Freear acknowledges his team are not unstoppable, but is optimistic the team can discover a purple patch of form, starting with a trip to second-from-bottom Ramsey on Saturday (12.30pm).

"We're not world beaters," he affirmed.

"When we're chasing a score, it's staying relaxed in the situation, not panicking too much and not trying to play a shot to a ball that isn't there.

"We've got a few missing this week and I think Ramsey have as well, but that gives us an opportunity for players coming in.

"We'll definitely be looking to turn it around, get back on the winning track and start a little run going."

