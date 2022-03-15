'I want to go and blow someone out' - Wisbech boxer Joe Steed

Wisbech’s Joe Steed came through his latest test inside the ring – and says he is ready to step up a level.

The 24-year-old made it nine wins out of nine with a convincing 60:54 victory over Bulgarian Konstantin Aleksandrov, who has the unfashionable nickname of The Russian.

That Steed didn’t finish the job before the final bell was due in no small part to Aleksandrov’s ability to absorb flurry after flurry of punches.

“I’m happy with that,” said Steed. “It was a good six rounds against a strong, game opponent.

“I worked well through the gears and I had more. We knew he was an awkward, strong fighter and his head was hard. He took some good shots and he gave me what I need to compete with the boys who are a level above me.

“That’s why I need these rounds because I want to go and blow someone out.”

Steed topped the bill – for the first time in his career – at The Halls in Norwich last Friday.

The experienced Aleksandrov waited, curiously, until midway through the final round before he egged Steed forward – the only time in the fight he really looked like he wanted to engage.

Steed’s trainer Graham Everett was not surprised by the tactics.

"The instructions were there - prise him open,” he said.

“Joe’s an excitable type of fighter, he gets excited, he does his thing, but to be honest I am really pleased for him. He worked hard through those six rounds, he tried really hard to open him up, but that man has so much experience – he doesn’t win a lot, but he has got a lot of experience and that will do Joe no harm in the long run. He won every round, he tried really hard, he had the energy and the engine to push him hard. You will see a better Joe when somebody is coming at him but it was a good exercise in trying to open somebody up.

“He boxed really well and it won’t do him any harm - he is still young and he needs those rounds.”