Jack Keeble impressed for Wisbech Town in their Cambs Invitation Cup defeat to Cambridge City. - Credit: Erin Larham

A last-minute winner denied Wisbech Town from the chance of earning their first win under their new joint-managers.

The Fenmen slipped from a 2-1 first half lead to lose 3-2 at home to Cambridge City in a Cambs Invitation Cup second round tie last night (Tuesday).

Joint-bosses Arran Duke and Mark Warren made eight changes from the side that lost to Bedworth United in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands on Saturday, which may have made a difference.

“It was very difficult to expect too much from the boys and I think they over-delivered in the first half,” Duke said.

“We didn’t quite hit the heights of the first half, but I’m not disappointed as it was probably expected we’d be under the kosh for large periods.”

GOAL! @wisbechtownfc 1-0 @cambridgecityfc: Electric pace from Enoch Opayinka on the right beats the City defence. Effort saved by Lloyd Barker, into the path of Theo Lukyamuzi who taps into an empty net. Great start! 15’ #fenmen — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) January 25, 2022

GOAL! @wisbechtownfc 2-1 @cambridgecityfc: Free-kick awarded around 25 yards out from goal for Wisbech. Joe Gascoigne to take, and he curls over the wall and into the top corner. Barker no chance. 22’ #fenmen — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) January 25, 2022

Theo Lukyamuzi tapped Wisbech in front, before Joe Gascoigne’s pinpoint free-kick fired the hosts back in front after Thomas Woods struck City level within a seven-minute spell.

Ryan Swift’s brace after the break then sealed a semi-final spot for the Lilywhites, including a stoppage time winner in a half which the visitors largely controlled.

“Tuesday was about having a look, see who can step up and there were a few very good individual performances,” said Warren.

Patching called into a smart save at his bottom corner to deny Michael Davis I believe, who shot on the turn. City asking the questions in this second half so far. 55’ #fenmen — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) January 25, 2022

“We could look at it and say we had an under 18s team out.

“It’s a very young side, but young players with experienced shoulders.”

Midfielder Tyler Knowles, who signed on loan from King’s Lynn Town, debuted for Wisbech on Tuesday while Lewis Patching, Sam Carter, Josh Burkitt and Marley Barrett also stepped in.

But they will have to contend with Sam Bennett’s absence, which could be several weeks due to a hamstring injury, as well as Aaron Hart.

GOAL! @wisbechtownfc 2-2 @cambridgecityfc: It’s been coming. Ryan Swift is allowed to turn and shoot while under pressure, and finds the bottom corner as Patching stands helpless. 81’ #fenmen — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) January 25, 2022

GOAL! @wisbechtownfc 2-3 @cambridgecityfc: Heartbreak for Wisbech. Swift pushes forward on the right, and is denied well by Patching. The City man then retrieves the ball, cuts inside, and has space to curl into the corner in front of the away supporters. 90’+3 #fenmen — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) January 25, 2022

Town will aim to win their first game under Duke and Warren at Sutton Coldfield Town this Saturday, 3pm, who lie four points above the 18th-placed Fenmen in the league table.

“These players are still upbeat,” said Warren.

“Each game is huge, but when you look at Sutton Coldfield, we have to go there really positive and looking to come away with something.

“That’s what we’ll install into the boys and we’ll be full of confidence.”

*Wisbech St Mary, who lost 4-1 to Debenham LC in Eastern Counties League First Division North on Saturday, visit Great Yarmouth Town on January 29, 3pm.

Wisbech Town: Lewis Patching; Sam Carter, Tom Mcleish (C), Josh Burkitt, Jack Keeble, Joe Gascoigne (sub Brody Warren), Tyler Knowles, Toby Allen (sub Luke Wilson), Enoch Opayinka (sub Marley Barrett), Theo Lukyamuzi, Avelino Vieira.

Unused subs: Luke Pearson, Layton Maddison.

Cautions: Wisbech Town - Opayinka, Mcleish, Duke, Warren.

Man of the match: Jack Keeble.

Referee: Mr Darren Lander.

Attendance: 92.