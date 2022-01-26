Wisbech joint-bosses denied cup triumph thanks to dramatic winner
A last-minute winner denied Wisbech Town from the chance of earning their first win under their new joint-managers.
The Fenmen slipped from a 2-1 first half lead to lose 3-2 at home to Cambridge City in a Cambs Invitation Cup second round tie last night (Tuesday).
Joint-bosses Arran Duke and Mark Warren made eight changes from the side that lost to Bedworth United in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands on Saturday, which may have made a difference.
“It was very difficult to expect too much from the boys and I think they over-delivered in the first half,” Duke said.
“We didn’t quite hit the heights of the first half, but I’m not disappointed as it was probably expected we’d be under the kosh for large periods.”
Theo Lukyamuzi tapped Wisbech in front, before Joe Gascoigne’s pinpoint free-kick fired the hosts back in front after Thomas Woods struck City level within a seven-minute spell.
Ryan Swift’s brace after the break then sealed a semi-final spot for the Lilywhites, including a stoppage time winner in a half which the visitors largely controlled.
“Tuesday was about having a look, see who can step up and there were a few very good individual performances,” said Warren.
“We could look at it and say we had an under 18s team out.
“It’s a very young side, but young players with experienced shoulders.”
Midfielder Tyler Knowles, who signed on loan from King’s Lynn Town, debuted for Wisbech on Tuesday while Lewis Patching, Sam Carter, Josh Burkitt and Marley Barrett also stepped in.
But they will have to contend with Sam Bennett’s absence, which could be several weeks due to a hamstring injury, as well as Aaron Hart.
Town will aim to win their first game under Duke and Warren at Sutton Coldfield Town this Saturday, 3pm, who lie four points above the 18th-placed Fenmen in the league table.
“These players are still upbeat,” said Warren.
“Each game is huge, but when you look at Sutton Coldfield, we have to go there really positive and looking to come away with something.
“That’s what we’ll install into the boys and we’ll be full of confidence.”
*Wisbech St Mary, who lost 4-1 to Debenham LC in Eastern Counties League First Division North on Saturday, visit Great Yarmouth Town on January 29, 3pm.
Wisbech Town: Lewis Patching; Sam Carter, Tom Mcleish (C), Josh Burkitt, Jack Keeble, Joe Gascoigne (sub Brody Warren), Tyler Knowles, Toby Allen (sub Luke Wilson), Enoch Opayinka (sub Marley Barrett), Theo Lukyamuzi, Avelino Vieira.
Unused subs: Luke Pearson, Layton Maddison.
Cautions: Wisbech Town - Opayinka, Mcleish, Duke, Warren.
Man of the match: Jack Keeble.
Referee: Mr Darren Lander.
Attendance: 92.