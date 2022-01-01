Updated

Interim manager Chris Lenton was left disappointed with Wisbech Town's performance after their 3-0 defeat at Yaxley on New Year's Day. - Credit: Erin Larham

Interim boss Chris Lenton admitted his Wisbech Town side were “punished for our mistakes” against a resurgent Yaxley on derby day.

Three goals in 18 minutes ensured the Cuckoos would run out 3-0 winners over Wisbech in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands today (Saturday) as the Fenmen kicked off the new year with defeat.

“I thought we were in the game, but Yaxley were clinical and we weren’t,” said Lenton.

“They were soft goals to give away. The second one on the break, I don’t know why we weren’t set up correctly after attacking from the corner.

“The score was harsh, but we were punished for our mistakes and didn’t take our chances.”

Brody Warren (red) challenges for possession for Wisbech. - Credit: Peter Tyers

Three successive corners from Liam Marshall for Wisbech and the third is the closest they’ve come so far. Jack Keeble heading over at the near post. 21’ #fenmen — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) January 1, 2022

GOAL! @yaxleyfc 1-0 @wisbechtownfc: The Cuckoos attack from the free-kick as the ball works its way into the path of Matt Sparrow, who makes no mistake to slot into the bottom corner from close range. No chance for #fenmen goalkeeper Luke Pearson. 30’ — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) January 1, 2022

Wisbech were caught twice on the counter-attack in the first half, before Dan Cotton sealed victory for Yaxley on 48 minutes.

A couple of Fenmen penalty claims were waved away before half-time, but Lenton knows his team were second best.

“Fifteen minutes of that game cost us; for 75 minutes, I was fairly happy,” he said.

Captain Liam Marshall (left) tries to stop a Yaxley cross for Wisbech. - Credit: Peter Tyers

GOAL! @yaxleyfc 2-0 @wisbechtownfc: A well-executed counter attack from the Cuckoos after defending a Wisbech corner. They press with three in attack, #fenmen left exposed on the left as Harmeed Ishola is found with time to shoot. He strokes into the corner past Pearson. 44’ — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) January 1, 2022

Bennett gets his first shot of the game and it’s saved one-handed by Larkin for Yaxley. Tipped over at the near post. Edge then misguides a free header for Wisbech. 45’+1 #fenmen — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) January 1, 2022

“Maybe we could have taken couple of chances, close penalty decisions which I felt were harsh especially the handball and Brody (Warren) when he got brought down.

“It’s the rub of the green sometimes; you’ve got to take your chances and defend properly, and we haven’t done either.”

Lenton set up the same as their win over Soham Town Rangers on December 27, but were ruthlessly exposed against a team who have now won five straight games.

Liam Marshall keeps his eye on the ball for Wisbech. - Credit: Peter Tyers

The third Yaxley goal was reflective of the previous two: quick attacking play which ends with a clinical finish to end the move. Wisbech have been ruthlessly caught out on the break today. #fenmen — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) January 1, 2022

But Yaxley’s quality was something he expected, ahead of a clash with second-placed Halesowen Town at Fountain Fresh Park on Saturday, 3pm.

“I’m disappointed with what we’ve delivered,” Lenton added.

“We knew the quality they’ve got and if you give them chances, they’re going to finish them.

“I try and find positives out of everything. We’ve got good, young players and they just need to learn.”

Luke Wilson hooks off the line for Wisbech. - Credit: Peter Tyers

Wisbech's Sam Bennett is beaten to the aerial ball. - Credit: Peter Tyers

FT: @yaxleyfc 3-0 @wisbechtownfc: A clinical and resolute display from the Cuckoos helps them come out on top in this Cambridgeshire derby. Wisbech caught out by slick attacking play and just couldn’t find that quality when they promised much in attack. #fenmen — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) January 1, 2022

Wisbech said an announcement on the first team management will be made in due course.

Wisbech Town: Luke Pearson; Aaron Hart, Liam Marshall (C), Luke Wilson, Jack Keeble, Sam Murphy, Joe Gascoigne (sub Toby Allen, 58’), Danny Draper, Dylan Edge, Sam Bennett (sub Robbie Ellis, 82’), Brody Warren (sub Layton Maddison, 74’).

Unused subs: Tom Mcleish, Theo Lukyamuzi.

Cautions: Wisbech Town - Keeble, Warren, Wilson.

Referee: Mr Joshua Crofts.

Attendance: 315.