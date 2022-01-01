News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > Sport

Updated

Wisbech second best against rampant Cuckoos in New Year's clash

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 7:23 PM January 1, 2022
Updated: 7:52 PM January 1, 2022
Chris Lenton interim manager of Wisbech Town vs Soham

Interim manager Chris Lenton was left disappointed with Wisbech Town's performance after their 3-0 defeat at Yaxley on New Year's Day. - Credit: Erin Larham

Interim boss Chris Lenton admitted his Wisbech Town side were “punished for our mistakes” against a resurgent Yaxley on derby day.

Three goals in 18 minutes ensured the Cuckoos would run out 3-0 winners over Wisbech in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands today (Saturday) as the Fenmen kicked off the new year with defeat.

“I thought we were in the game, but Yaxley were clinical and we weren’t,” said Lenton.

“They were soft goals to give away. The second one on the break, I don’t know why we weren’t set up correctly after attacking from the corner.

“The score was harsh, but we were punished for our mistakes and didn’t take our chances.”

Yaxley vs Wisbech Town JAN 1 2022

Brody Warren (red) challenges for possession for Wisbech. - Credit: Peter Tyers

Wisbech were caught twice on the counter-attack in the first half, before Dan Cotton sealed victory for Yaxley on 48 minutes.

A couple of Fenmen penalty claims were waved away before half-time, but Lenton knows his team were second best.

Most Read

  1. 1 Developer eyes plans for 'completely affordable' 50-home estate
  2. 2 10 cheapest properties in Wisbech priced at £65,000 or less
  3. 3 Wisbech second best against rampant Cuckoos in New Year's clash
  1. 4 Cambridgeshire heroes recognised in New Year's Honours list
  2. 5 Cops swoop on burgling pair at unoccupied house
  3. 6 Body pulled from river thought to be that of missing woman
  4. 7 Body pulled from Wisbech river
  5. 8 Elderly and ill pet owner charity seeking dog walking volunteers
  6. 9 Driver who ‘admitted he had been drinking’ refused breath test after crash
  7. 10 Five recycling plant views: Object, Object, Object, Agree, Object 

“Fifteen minutes of that game cost us; for 75 minutes, I was fairly happy,” he said.

Yaxley vs Wisbech Town JAN 1 2022

Captain Liam Marshall (left) tries to stop a Yaxley cross for Wisbech. - Credit: Peter Tyers

“Maybe we could have taken couple of chances, close penalty decisions which I felt were harsh especially the handball and Brody (Warren) when he got brought down.

“It’s the rub of the green sometimes; you’ve got to take your chances and defend properly, and we haven’t done either.”

Lenton set up the same as their win over Soham Town Rangers on December 27, but were ruthlessly exposed against a team who have now won five straight games.

Yaxley vs Wisbech Town JAN 1 2022

Liam Marshall keeps his eye on the ball for Wisbech. - Credit: Peter Tyers

But Yaxley’s quality was something he expected, ahead of a clash with second-placed Halesowen Town at Fountain Fresh Park on Saturday, 3pm.

“I’m disappointed with what we’ve delivered,” Lenton added.

“We knew the quality they’ve got and if you give them chances, they’re going to finish them.

“I try and find positives out of everything. We’ve got good, young players and they just need to learn.”

Yaxley vs Wisbech Town JAN 1 2022

Luke Wilson hooks off the line for Wisbech. - Credit: Peter Tyers

Yaxley vs Wisbech Town JAN 1 2022

Wisbech's Sam Bennett is beaten to the aerial ball. - Credit: Peter Tyers

Wisbech said an announcement on the first team management will be made in due course.

Wisbech Town: Luke Pearson; Aaron Hart, Liam Marshall (C), Luke Wilson, Jack Keeble, Sam Murphy, Joe Gascoigne (sub Toby Allen, 58’), Danny Draper, Dylan Edge, Sam Bennett (sub Robbie Ellis, 82’), Brody Warren (sub Layton Maddison, 74’).

Unused subs: Tom Mcleish, Theo Lukyamuzi.

Cautions: Wisbech Town - Keeble, Warren, Wilson.

Referee: Mr Joshua Crofts.

Attendance: 315.

Non-League Football
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kelso Lawrence

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Teenage driver dies yards from home in 2am crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
No insurance on McLaren 720S

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police seize £200,000 supercar for not being insured

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Kane Mitchell and Lucci Smith

Murder of baby boy will be focus of two-part 24 Hours in Police Custody

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Current pavilion at Wisbech Town Cricket Club

Sports club 'very fortunate' as project reaches £1m mark

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon