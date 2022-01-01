Updated
Wisbech second best against rampant Cuckoos in New Year's clash
Interim boss Chris Lenton admitted his Wisbech Town side were “punished for our mistakes” against a resurgent Yaxley on derby day.
Three goals in 18 minutes ensured the Cuckoos would run out 3-0 winners over Wisbech in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands today (Saturday) as the Fenmen kicked off the new year with defeat.
“I thought we were in the game, but Yaxley were clinical and we weren’t,” said Lenton.
“They were soft goals to give away. The second one on the break, I don’t know why we weren’t set up correctly after attacking from the corner.
“The score was harsh, but we were punished for our mistakes and didn’t take our chances.”
Wisbech were caught twice on the counter-attack in the first half, before Dan Cotton sealed victory for Yaxley on 48 minutes.
A couple of Fenmen penalty claims were waved away before half-time, but Lenton knows his team were second best.
“Fifteen minutes of that game cost us; for 75 minutes, I was fairly happy,” he said.
“Maybe we could have taken couple of chances, close penalty decisions which I felt were harsh especially the handball and Brody (Warren) when he got brought down.
“It’s the rub of the green sometimes; you’ve got to take your chances and defend properly, and we haven’t done either.”
Lenton set up the same as their win over Soham Town Rangers on December 27, but were ruthlessly exposed against a team who have now won five straight games.
But Yaxley’s quality was something he expected, ahead of a clash with second-placed Halesowen Town at Fountain Fresh Park on Saturday, 3pm.
“I’m disappointed with what we’ve delivered,” Lenton added.
“We knew the quality they’ve got and if you give them chances, they’re going to finish them.
“I try and find positives out of everything. We’ve got good, young players and they just need to learn.”
Wisbech said an announcement on the first team management will be made in due course.
Wisbech Town: Luke Pearson; Aaron Hart, Liam Marshall (C), Luke Wilson, Jack Keeble, Sam Murphy, Joe Gascoigne (sub Toby Allen, 58’), Danny Draper, Dylan Edge, Sam Bennett (sub Robbie Ellis, 82’), Brody Warren (sub Layton Maddison, 74’).
Unused subs: Tom Mcleish, Theo Lukyamuzi.
Cautions: Wisbech Town - Keeble, Warren, Wilson.
Referee: Mr Joshua Crofts.
Attendance: 315.