Second half rampage costs Wisbech dearly against high-flyers

Leonard Veenendaal

Published: 4:26 PM January 31, 2022
Wisbech try scorers in league defeat at Thurston

From left: Wisbech try scorers Solomon Prestidge, Raimondas Vinksna and Shane Vickers. - Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club

Wisbech suffered a bruising first defeat of 2022 at the hands of one of the league’s high-flyers. 

The Men in Red scored three tries and led at half-time before going down 50-21 at Thurston in the London 3 Eastern Counties League on Saturday. 

After the hosts took a 5-0 lead, Wisbech took advantage through Shane Vickers and enjoyed sustained pressure in the opposition half. 

Solomon Prestidge then struck, before a mistake from a scrum saw Thurston pounce to convert the loose ball. 

Wisbech Round Table man of the match Raimondas Vinksna then powered home to score, but his team’s half-time lead was cut to 21-19 following a break-away try. 

Early triumph proved little for the away side as Thurston scored four unanswered tries to seal the points. 

Leonard Veenendaal, Wisbech’s director of rugby, said: "Covid dealt us a hard blow this week, but we make no excuses. 

“The boys that stepped up at late notice did well.” 

Wisbech host Thetford at Harecroft Road on February 12. 

*A depleted Wisbech Wildcats were beaten by a classy St Neots 2nds in Eastern Counties Division Two West on Saturday. 

George Overland and Rory Willis both shone for Wildcats in the 43-0 reverse, as they host Saffron Walden 2nds on February 12. 

