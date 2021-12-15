Jake Alsop runs in to score for Ely Tigers vs Wisbech. - Credit: Steve Wells

Wisbech produced a battling performance against promotion contenders despite losing 54-15 on derby day.

Ely Tigers were the visitors to Harecroft Road on Saturday, who went behind to a Harry Holmes try after 12 minutes.

The hosts were then hit by an Adam Tallack try, as a slip in the Wisbech midfield allowed Tigers captain Matt McCarthy to cross over.

Ramos Vinksna clawed back points for Wisbech, but Jake Alsop’s penalty ensured Ely would remain in front.

As Wisbech were reduced to 10 men, Tigers made the most of their one-man advantage when Charlie Coupland scored, before making the score 29-10 at half-time.

Holmes ran in to score Wisbech’s third try after the break, and as Ely replied with an attack, the hosts held firm thanks to Sol Prestidge, Jamie Parsons and Kerrie McMullen in defence.

The visitors were forced to concede penalties, but despite this, another Wisbech breakthrough did not come.

Alsop crossed for Ely, before Wisbech were punished with a second yellow card and the Tigers extended their lead to 47-15.

McCarthy then wrapped up the victory from an interception to score and ensure Wisbech’s sixth London 3 Eastern Counties League defeat this season.

Jamie Parsons was named the Wisbech Round Table man of the match.