Tigers prove too tough for Wisbech on derby day
- Credit: Steve Wells
Wisbech produced a battling performance against promotion contenders despite losing 54-15 on derby day.
Ely Tigers were the visitors to Harecroft Road on Saturday, who went behind to a Harry Holmes try after 12 minutes.
The hosts were then hit by an Adam Tallack try, as a slip in the Wisbech midfield allowed Tigers captain Matt McCarthy to cross over.
Ramos Vinksna clawed back points for Wisbech, but Jake Alsop’s penalty ensured Ely would remain in front.
As Wisbech were reduced to 10 men, Tigers made the most of their one-man advantage when Charlie Coupland scored, before making the score 29-10 at half-time.
Holmes ran in to score Wisbech’s third try after the break, and as Ely replied with an attack, the hosts held firm thanks to Sol Prestidge, Jamie Parsons and Kerrie McMullen in defence.
The visitors were forced to concede penalties, but despite this, another Wisbech breakthrough did not come.
Most Read
- 1 'He’s my childhood idol’ - two brothers reunite after decades apart
- 2 Man escapes serious injury after early morning bridge crash
- 3 Domestic abuser who broke partner’s ribs in drunken rage claimed she fell over while drunk
- 4 Tributes to 'caring' woman killed in Thorney crash
- 5 Police 'increasingly concerned' for woman missing since Saturday
- 6 Woman dies in collision at Thorney
- 7 Prolific burglar admits further break-ins and thefts while in prison
- 8 Boy, 6, left scared to go outdoors after 'homophobic attack'
- 9 Patrols underway to tackle ‘predatory’ behaviour
- 10 Woman charged with murder after man dies from strangulation
Alsop crossed for Ely, before Wisbech were punished with a second yellow card and the Tigers extended their lead to 47-15.
McCarthy then wrapped up the victory from an interception to score and ensure Wisbech’s sixth London 3 Eastern Counties League defeat this season.
Jamie Parsons was named the Wisbech Round Table man of the match.