Wisbech dealt derby day blow after mauling from Tigers
Leonard Veenendaal
- Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club
They showed grit and determination, but it proved little for Wisbech Rugby Club after losing out in a Cambridgeshire derby.
The Men in Red defended for large parts of their 62-17 defeat at Ely Tigers in the London 3 Eastern Counties League on Saturday, despite scoring three tries.
Two penalties gave Ely a 6-0 lead, before increasing their advantage on 25 minutes.
Isaac Tunikula replied for Wisbech but Tigers stretched their lead to 16-7 at half-time.
As Ely scored again, Harry Holmes finished an excellent Wisbech move but it was Tigers who came on strong to take command.
Raimonda Vinksna’s try gave the visitors hope as they went for a fourth try, but to no avail.
Holmes was awarded Wisbech Round Table man of the match.
Most Read
- 1 Petrol station offers £50 reward after £80 fuel theft
- 2 Take a look inside this £350,000 converted pump house in the Fens
- 3 Chief medical officer says hospital under enormous stress with COVID numbers up and still rising
- 4 Pair due in court for string of recycling thefts in the Fens
- 5 Wife pays tribute to man who 'loved doing things for everyone else'
- 6 Burglar wakes and violently attacks victim to steal her phone
- 7 Drunk mother who allegedly dropped child under arrest
- 8 Rescued puppies found trapped in shipping container find new homes
- 9 Man, 33, confronted live on Facebook for alleged child sex offences
- 10 Ford Transit van stolen from outside company’s industrial unit
Wisbech director of rugby Leonard Veenendaal said: "It is important the squad reset mentally which begins at training as we prepare to travel to second in the league Newmarket (Saturday).”
*Wisbech under 14s bounced back from four disallowed tries to win 9-3 over Newmarket under 14s on Sunday.
Elliot Brown, who scored four tries for Wisbech, was named man of the match.