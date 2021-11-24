News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech dealt derby day blow after mauling from Tigers

Leonard Veenendaal

Published: 11:33 AM November 24, 2021
Harry Holmes Wisbech man of the match vs Ely Tigers

Harry Holmes was named Wisbech Round Table man of the match in his side's defeat at Ely Tigers. - Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club

They showed grit and determination, but it proved little for Wisbech Rugby Club after losing out in a Cambridgeshire derby. 

The Men in Red defended for large parts of their 62-17 defeat at Ely Tigers in the London 3 Eastern Counties League on Saturday, despite scoring three tries. 

Two penalties gave Ely a 6-0 lead, before increasing their advantage on 25 minutes. 

Isaac Tunikula replied for Wisbech but Tigers stretched their lead to 16-7 at half-time. 

As Ely scored again, Harry Holmes finished an excellent Wisbech move but it was Tigers who came on strong to take command. 

Raimonda Vinksna’s try gave the visitors hope as they went for a fourth try, but to no avail. 

Holmes was awarded Wisbech Round Table man of the match.  

Wisbech director of rugby Leonard Veenendaal said: "It is important the squad reset mentally which begins at training as we prepare to travel to second in the league Newmarket (Saturday).”     

Wisbech under 14s vs Newmarket under 14s

Action from Wisbech under 14s vs Newmarket under 14s. - Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club

*Wisbech under 14s bounced back from four disallowed tries to win 9-3 over Newmarket under 14s on Sunday. 

Elliot Brown, who scored four tries for Wisbech, was named man of the match.  

Wisbech News

