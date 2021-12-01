Depleted Wisbech blown away as juniors denied thrilling away win
Leonard Veenendaal
- Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club
An injury-ravaged Wisbech Rugby Club were blown away against a strong Newmarket side.
Wisbech started poorly and never recovered in their 66-0 London 3 Eastern Counties League defeat on Saturday.
The Men in Red lost two key players to head injuries in a game where Raimondas Vinksna and Tom Goode impressed for the visitors.
Club captain David Wadsley said: “It was a hard day at the office.”
Wisbech travel to Ipswich YM on Saturday followed by the visit of Ely Tigers on December 11.
*Wisbech under 14s were involved in a 6-6 stalemate with Sudbury on Sunday.
Elliot Brown scored four tries as Ripley Mills also got on the scoresheet.
But back came Sudbury after half-time as a series of knock-ons allowed them to find a route back into the contest.
Wisbech defended solidly only to be denied in the final moments to level the game.
Coach Marcus Hall said: “Wisbech can hold their heads high, with the whole team pulling together to hold off Sudbury’s continues attacks towards the end of the second half."