Depleted Wisbech blown away as juniors denied thrilling away win

Leonard Veenendaal

Published: 3:46 PM December 1, 2021
Raimondas Vinksna impressed in Wisbech's league defeat at Newmarket

Raimonda Vinksna was one of the star performers for Wisbech in their defeat at Newmarket. - Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club

An injury-ravaged Wisbech Rugby Club were blown away against a strong Newmarket side. 

Wisbech started poorly and never recovered in their 66-0 London 3 Eastern Counties League defeat on Saturday. 

The Men in Red lost two key players to head injuries in a game where Raimondas Vinksna and Tom Goode impressed for the visitors. 

Club captain David Wadsley said: “It was a hard day at the office.” 

Wisbech travel to Ipswich YM on Saturday followed by the visit of Ely Tigers on December 11. 

*Wisbech under 14s were involved in a 6-6 stalemate with Sudbury on Sunday. 

Wisbech U14s vs Sudbury U14s

Wisbech under 14s in action against Sudbury under 14s. - Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club

Elliot Brown scored four tries as Ripley Mills also got on the scoresheet. 

But back came Sudbury after half-time as a series of knock-ons allowed them to find a route back into the contest. 

Wisbech defended solidly only to be denied in the final moments to level the game. 

Coach Marcus Hall said: “Wisbech can hold their heads high, with the whole team pulling together to hold off Sudbury’s continues attacks towards the end of the second half." 

