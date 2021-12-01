Raimonda Vinksna was one of the star performers for Wisbech in their defeat at Newmarket. - Credit: Wisbech Rugby Club

An injury-ravaged Wisbech Rugby Club were blown away against a strong Newmarket side.

Wisbech started poorly and never recovered in their 66-0 London 3 Eastern Counties League defeat on Saturday.

The Men in Red lost two key players to head injuries in a game where Raimondas Vinksna and Tom Goode impressed for the visitors.

Club captain David Wadsley said: “It was a hard day at the office.”

Wisbech travel to Ipswich YM on Saturday followed by the visit of Ely Tigers on December 11.

*Wisbech under 14s were involved in a 6-6 stalemate with Sudbury on Sunday.

Wisbech under 14s in action against Sudbury under 14s.

Elliot Brown scored four tries as Ripley Mills also got on the scoresheet.

But back came Sudbury after half-time as a series of knock-ons allowed them to find a route back into the contest.

Wisbech defended solidly only to be denied in the final moments to level the game.

Coach Marcus Hall said: “Wisbech can hold their heads high, with the whole team pulling together to hold off Sudbury’s continues attacks towards the end of the second half."