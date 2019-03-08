Advanced search

Dan is the man for Wisbech as hat-trick hero helps beat Beccles for first win of term

PUBLISHED: 16:00 10 October 2019

Dan Di Meo scored a hat-trick as Wisbech beat Beccles

Dan Di Meo scored a hat-trick as Wisbech beat Beccles

Wisbech produced a complete performance to beat Beccles 54-19 and claim their first win of the London Three Eastern Counties season.

Neither side had celebrated a win in the opening weeks of the campaign, but the Men in Red began with plenty of intent.

The hosts broke the deadlock on 10 minutes when the backs pressed the Beccles defence and Frazer Brown gathered a loose pass to run 50 metres and go under the posts for a converted try.

Wisbech scored one of the best tries in recent memory soon after when Freddie Napier made a big tackle just inside the Beccles half and the ball was turned over in a ruck for Zac Lakey to launch a move.

Props Luke Green and Will Lankfer combined with hooker Nattachit Hunt, before second row Henry Lankfer put Brown into a gap to draw the defence and release wing Dan Di Meo to race under the posts for another converted try.

But Beccles hit back with two converted tries of their own to level it up at 14-14, before Jake Jackson's strong run set up a ruck close to the line and Solomon Prestedge found Di Meo to dot down in the corner.

Wisbech were clinical in the second half as a powerful run by Henrikas Stankus put them on the front foot, with carries by Napier, Henry Laknfer, Jackson and Green setting up Rambo Vinksna to force his way over for the bonus point try, which was converted to make it 26-14.

Brown, Anderson and Claydon added further tries, before a stunning solo effort by Di Meo completed the tally for Wisbech, as he burst through and ran 60 metres, beating three defenders and going under the posts for another converted try.

Beccles claimed a last-minute consolation, but it could not spoil the day for Wisbech as Prestedge was named the Round Table man of the match for the second week in succession.

Wisbech now have a weekend off before they travel to Thurston on October 19.

But the Wildcats are in action on Saturday when they welcome Cantabs thirds to Harecroft Road for a 3pm start.

