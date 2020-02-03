HOCKEY: Wisbech Town 2nds win mid-table battle as ladies 1sts return to winning ways

Wisbech Town in action. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Wisbech 2nds' push prevailed in a mid-table battle in East Men's Division Four North West on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They dispatched Alford & District 1sts 3-1 having gone in front within the first 42 seconds. The Fenland side withstood visiting pressure to double their advantage after the break through Josh Porter, before Joe Melton slotted home a short corner. Alford grabbed a late consolation following a well-hit strike.

The club's third team fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of new leaders St Neots 2nds in Division Five North West, despite playing with high spirits.

Two goals before the break gave Wisbech an uphill battle against smart opposition, having wasted good chances while remaining defensively strong to prevent relentless counter-attacks in an open contest.

Wisbech 4ths responded to a heavy defeat last time out with a 4-0 victory over St Ives 5ths in Division Six North West (South).

Short accurate passes were the order of the day, Ryan Purvey netting his first Wisbech goal before a first-half brace from Brandon Ruff gave his team a healthy half-time lead.

Having played most of the second-half in St Ives territory, man-of-the-match Ruff completed his hat-trick in a game where the visitors dominated throughout, and perhaps could have scored more.

You may also want to watch:

It was a mixed weekend for the club's ladies teams in the East Women's League, with two wins and a loss.

The 1sts got back to winning ways with a 3-2 success over Bury St Edmunds 1sts in Division One, having been boosted by six signings, including five returning players.

Amber Scott gave Wisbech the lead, before Bury levelled from a well-struck shot.

The pressure on Bury's goal saw Jane Peggs force the ball home as the visitors equalised for a second time, but a well-taken strike from Jo Bland sealed the points.

In Division Four North West (North), Sam Pritchard scored twice as the 2nds made it 10 straight wins with a 2-0 triumph over Leadenham.

A goalless first-half encouraged Wisbech to attack, as Pritchard scored from a free hit before firing home a rebound in windy conditions.

Wisbech 3rds suffered a 3-1 defeat to Cambridge South 4ths, Nicky Greville scoring before the visitors scored twice more to secure the points.

The club would like to thank Neale Wade Academy in March, Peele Community College in Long Sutton and Pelicans Hockey Club from King's Lynn for staging their fixtures last weekend.