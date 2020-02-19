Advanced search

RUGBY: Coin flip costs Wisbech as they suffer a stormy setback in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 14:55 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:55 19 February 2020

Wisbech players prepare for a scrum during their defeat to Ipswich YM. Picture: SUBMITTED

Archant

Wisbech were left to rue a flip of a coin as they saw their London Division Three East Counties revival halted last Saturday.

Wisbech man-of-the-match Gerard Wessels. Picture: SUBMITTEDWisbech man-of-the-match Gerard Wessels. Picture: SUBMITTED

The Fenland side, who had won their previous two games, were beaten 15-5 at Ipswich YM in stormy conditions - but it may well have been different had they won the toss.

Wisbech hit the front in the first half when Nathaniel Humphreys touched down following a fine drive from a lineout, but they were soon dealt a blow by the loss of fly-half Jack Malkin to a hand injury.

His replacement, Samuel Anderson, then saw a kick go straight to an Ipswich YM player to provide the hosts with a gift-wrapped reply.

The turnaround was completed on the stroke of half-time as Ipswich YM's pressure forced a defensive error which led to a converted try.

Wisbech then found themselves pushed back into their own territory for much of the second period when having to deal with the combination of strong wind and lashing rain of Storm Dennis.

But they performed doggedly with a late penalty providing Ipswich YM with the only further score which cruelly denied Wisbech a bonus point.

Director of Rugby, Leonard Veenendaal said: "It's really tough to lose a game in spite of playing all the rugby, but I was immensely proud of the commitment, pride and passion of the boys.

"Conditions were horrendous especially after the storm suddenly spiked at the start of the second half which made it a near impossible task for us to play into the brutal wind.

"We were beaten by the flip of the coin and I can but wonder what the outcome might have been had we won the toss and played our dominant, positive rugby with the gale at our backs.

"The rugby gods can be cruel sometimes and to come away without even a bonus point for our efforts was agonising."

Gerarad Wessel was the Wisbech Round Table man-of-the-match on a day when several of his team-mates also produced fine displays.

Wisbech host Woodbridge at Harecroft Road tomorrow when their Wildcats second team are also in home action against Sawston in Division Two West of the Eastern Counties League.

The Wildcats were beaten 36-17 by leaders Mildenhall Red Lodge last weekend.

