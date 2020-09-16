Advanced search

Players crowned with silverware at Wisbech bowls club finals day

PUBLISHED: 14:11 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:11 16 September 2020

Husband and wife duo Ken & Shelagh Jones presented with the couples trophy by chairman Perry Hall (left). Picture: ALEXANDRA ROAD BOWLS CLUB

Members of Alexandra Road Bowls Club in Wisbech enjoyed a fitting end to the season with their annual finals day, which included a new competition.

John Rowland (left) is presented with the singles title by chairman Perry Hall. Picture: ALEXANDRA ROAD BOWLS CLUBJohn Rowland (left) is presented with the singles title by chairman Perry Hall. Picture: ALEXANDRA ROAD BOWLS CLUB

Players took part in different competitions in a bid to win silverware on Sunday, September 13 after the March & District Bowls League season, which the club takes part in, was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

John Rowland beat chairman Perry Hall to retain his singles title, while Allan Clarke and Marilyn Hawkins prevailed in the pairs category.

Hall, Christopher Clark and Candy Mayers won in the triples competition, while husband and wife duo Ken and Shelagh Jones earned the inaugural couples trophy.

A club spokesperson said: “This was our last bowls day this year and now hopefully the league will start again at the end of April next year.

Allan Clarke and Marilyn Hawkins (right) are presented with their pairs trophy. Picture: ALEXANDRA ROAD BOWLS CLUBAllan Clarke and Marilyn Hawkins (right) are presented with their pairs trophy. Picture: ALEXANDRA ROAD BOWLS CLUB

“As for Covid-19, hopefully we can play again next year.”

Perry Hall, Christopher Clark and Candy Mayers with the triples competition trophy. Picture: ALEXANDRA ROAD BOWLS CLUBPerry Hall, Christopher Clark and Candy Mayers with the triples competition trophy. Picture: ALEXANDRA ROAD BOWLS CLUB

