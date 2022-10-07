News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Winners announced for Tydd St Giles Ryder Cup 2022

Harry Goodman

Published: 4:20 PM October 7, 2022
Tydd St Giles Golf Club held its annual Ryder Cup on October 1.

The Club Captains Team beat the Management Team with 16 points to 11.

The ladies section Eunice Everett Trophy was played with a handicap, it was won by Penny Wicks 37 scores 34-34, second was taken by Michelle Ralf 40 scores 33-33, third by Maie Osborn 29 scores 31-31 and fourth by Sylvia Illsley 43 scores 30-30.

Ken Doughty won the seniors individual Stableford division 1 with 38 points, second was taken by Michael Flint with 37 points, third by Paul Chaplain-Barton with 37 points.

Derrick Marsh won division 2 with 44 points, Toby North in second with 39 points, third by Stephen Horton 36 points.

Division 3 winner Wayne Davies won with 41 points, Eddie Minter earned second with 41 points, third by Ian Millett with 40 points and division 4 was won by Steve Dewey with 40 points, Joe Connolly took second with 39 points and third was taken by David Worrall 37 points.

