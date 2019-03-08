Perfect weather for first horse and pony show of the season in Upwell

Perfect weather for first horse and pony show of the season in Upwell Archant

Forty-nine competitors took part in Upwell Playing Field Committee’s first horse and pony show of the season.

Pip Read with Chorley's Commodore. Pip Read with Chorley's Commodore.

Held on Easter Saturday at Upwell Playing Field the entrants had the choice of 32 classes in sunshine.

Horses and ponies from the Shires, Clydesdales and Suffolks, to the Welsh, Coloured light horses to the Shetland and Miniatures all took part in the competition.

Thirty-two classes including fun categories were judged by inhand judge Carole Bartram and steward Jackie Girling and ridden judged by Polly Drew and

Reserve supreme Nicole Woodford with Ananlagha Lad. Reserve supreme Nicole Woodford with Ananlagha Lad.

You may also want to watch:

steward Phil.

The entries for the fancy dress class were Poppy Ireland and Jack Green.

Perfect weather for first horse and pony show of the season in Upwell Perfect weather for first horse and pony show of the season in Upwell

The winners were: fun class champion Tia Carter, reserve champion Jack Green, inhand champion Pip Read, reserve inhand champion Susie Adams, ridden champion Nicole Woodford, reserve Poppy Ireland.

The next show will be on May 18 with inhand judge Paula Ryan and ridden judge Emma Scotney.

Anyone wishing to sponsor the competition should call 01945 773604 or email rosdshorting@talktalk.net