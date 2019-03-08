CRICKET: Double delight for Danny Haynes after a wonderful weekend of centuries

Danny Haynes (right) enjoyed a wonderful weekend for Wisbech. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Wisbech opener Danny Haynes enjoyed a weekend to savour - thanks to two centuries in as many days.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Haynes' stunning weekend began with an innings of 101 as Wisbech returned to winning Cambs & Hunts Premier League ways last Saturday.

His exploits helped them to a 132-run success at strugglers Ramsey in Whiting & Partners Division One.

Haynes starred in a 160-run partnership for the second wicket with wicket-keeper Josh Bowers (72) as Wisbech reached 274-6 before dismissing their hosts for 142 with Joe Dunning and Paul Edgeller bagging three wickets apiece.

And Haynes again took centre stage 24 hours later with an unbeaten 106 as a table-topping Wisbech side saw off Castor & Ailsworth by nine wickets in Division One of the Rutland League.

His boundary-laden ton, which featured 17 fours and came from just 106 balls, enabled Wisbech to cruise past the visitors' posting of 204-6.

They were also aided by a half-century from Rhys Howell (52no) after Lyndon Mallett earlier took four wickets.

Saturday captain Gary Freear said: "It's an excellent effort for a batsman to get one century, but two of them in two days is a fantastic achievement.

You may also want to watch:

"It was a really sensible innings on Saturday when Danny batted for a hell of a long time on a very hot day. His role in the team is to bat for as long as possible and he did that with a really clever and classy innings.

"We managed a massive score on a tough wicket and we bowled really well to back up the excellent performance with the bat.

"Danny was then able to be a lot more positive in his run-scoring on Sunday than he had been on Saturday and Rhys backed him up very well with a 50.

"Castor thought they had done well to get over 200, but it was nowhere enough on a good wicket at our place.

"It's just a shame for us that Danny is now going on holiday for two weeks just when he is in brilliant form!"

Wisbech are also without Bowers when they host second-bottom Foxton in Whiting & Partners Division One tomorrow (12.30pm). Teenage prospect Josh Porter is set for a first XI debut.

Wisbech then make the short trip to March for a Fenland derby in Division One of the Rutland League on Sunday (1pm).

They will head to The Avenue in search of revenge after March triumphed at Harecroft Road in the Cambs & Hunts Premier League a fortnight ago.