CRICKET: Wisbech skipper sets top-three target for new campaign

Wisbech captain Gary Freear. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Captain Gary Freear wants Wisbech to put themselves in the chase for Cambs & Hunts Premier League glory this summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Fenland side had to settle for sixth position in Whiting & Partners Division One last summer, but their skipper is hopeful of being much closer to the summit this year.

Wisbech, who are boosted by a couple of new Australian recruits for 2019, begin their campaign with a trip to last term's runners-up, Foxton, tomorrow.

Freear said: “I definitely think we can challenge this year, but it will be tough to win it.

“The rumours are that Sawston & Babraham have splashed a lot of money at trying to be champions so they'll be the team to beat.

“But by doing that they have put a target on their head and I'm sure every other team will be motivated to beat them.

You may also want to watch:

“We started really poorly last season and that's something we need to avoid this time around. The top three is the target and a realistic one in my opinion.”

Bowler Guy Hammond – a pace ace from Sydney – and all-rounder Hamish McCulloch – a Tasmanian all-rounder who holds a British passport – are the new arrivals at Harecroft Road from Down Under.

Wisbech have also snapped up another all-rounder, Ant Palmer, from closer to home. The former Chatteris man has impressed with bat and ball in pre-season fixtures.

Freear added: “We tried hard to find someone a bit different when looking for an overseas player and hopefully Guy's pace will earn wickets in this league. He has been bowling very sharply nets so we need him to take that into games.

“Hamish got a few runs in a pre-season game and hopefully he and Ant will both add a bit of depth of quality to the batting order, which is something we need.

“I'm confident myself and Josh Bowers can chip in with plenty of runs as usual and James Williams is looking hungry again this year which can only be a good thing.”

The club's second XI led by Matt Esser line up in the new Whiting & Partners Division Three and Freear expects them to be competitive.

And Wisbech will again be chasing Rutland League honours on Sundays. The club, who were Division One champions two summers ago, are again led by Dom Stannard in that competition.