Donna Johnson, Victoria May and Matt Hunter marked a century of parkruns on Christmas Day. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

This Christmas marked a moment to remember for Three Counties Running Club trio Donna Johnson, Victoria May and Matt Hunter.

All three took part in their 100th parkrun on Christmas Day at King’s Lynn, where 26 Three Counties members ran amid a 349-strong field.

Jacqueline McGonigle took on the Brocagh Bay Boxing Day run in Dungannon, Northern Ireland, finishing the 5k course in 33:28.

CHRISTMAS DAY PARKRUN RESULTS

Gary Bligh 19:36; Kersten Müller 22:21; Lee Johnson 23:00; Jonathan Quail 23:07 PB, Gary Ingrey 23:12, Lauren Day 23:37, Jonny Clark 23:37, Maisie Macdonald 24:10, Dawn Ball 24:17, Richard Stapleton 24:24, Sarah-Jane Macdonald 25:44, Colin Apps 26:39, Sarah Melton-Whitelam 27:16, Sarah Johnson 27:17, Tony Lamb 27:53, Les Phillips 29:12 PB, Zoe Gourley 29:34, Donna Johnson 29:35, Victoria May 29:37, Matt Hunter 29:37, Lorraine Parker 29:38, Steve Whitelam 29:46, Jennie Ambrose 32:32, Sarah Lamb 33:02, Jodie Clark 33:06, Diane Tyler 33:29, Laura Vincent 33:42.

OTHER PARKRUN RESULTS

Ayr

Steve Clarke 34:50.



Keswick

Jayne Spurrier 26:10.