CRICKET: Williams ton inspires Wisbech success

James Williams hit a century as Wisbech returned to winning Cambs & Hunts Premier League ways last Saturday.

Gary Freear's men snapped a run of two successive Whiting & Partners Division One defeats when triumphing by 76 runs at Cambridge 2nds.

Williams laid the foundations for victory with an unbeaten 111 - a sparkling 100-ball innings featuring 12 fours and a six.

Opener Danny Haynes (41), Josh Bowers (27) and captain Freear (25) also scored solidly as Wisbech piled up 278-6 from their 50 overs.

Pace ace Guy Hammond then took centre stage with the ball as he ripped through the Cambridge 2nds tail to claim 4-25.

Freear bagged 3-30 while Ant Palmer's return of 2-29 included the prize scalp of Cambridge 2nds top-scorer Alex Lockie for 72.

The victory strengthened Wisbech's grip on third place in the standings ahead of a tough Harecroft Road clash against unbeaten Eaton Socon tomorrow (noon) when Williams is missing due to work commitments.

"James is looking really good again this year and it's like having a new player," said Freear.

"His century got us to a score that we knew would be enough to win the game - it was just a case of whether or not we could bowl them out for maximum points.

"We set attacking fields and it paid dividends with Guy getting the final four wickets in two overs.

"Hopefully we can follow it up in a tough game this weekend."

Two other Wisbech teams were victorious without taking to the field as fixtures involving the 2nds (against Southill Park in Whiting & Partners Division Three) and the 3rds (against Cambridge 3rds in Division Two North of the Cambs Junior League) were both conceded by the opponents.

Williams was not the only Wisbech batsman to roar into three figures last weekend.

Teenage talent Lewis Shipley, who is also an accomplished footballer in the Norwich City youth system, hit an unbeaten 151 for the club's Sunday 2nds in Rutland League massacre of Moulton Harrox 2nds.

Shipley's career-best innings helped his side to a 172-run triumph in Division Four East after they amassed 338-5 before removing the visitors for 166.

The Wisbech first team were beaten at Oundle in Division One.

They went down to a four-wicket defeat after being removed for 198. Freear (40), Danny Haynes (34) and Rhys Howell (34) provided the most sizable contributions amd Freear later claimed 3-32 but was powerless to prevent Oundle from easing to victory.

Wisbech are without a game this Sunday.