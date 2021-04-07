News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Plenty of Easter fun in latest Three Counties test

Sarah-jane Macdonald

Published: 9:00 AM April 7, 2021   
Three Counties runner does Easter challenge

Alice Ingman covered 15km in nearly 90 minutes on Easter Sunday. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

Easter provided plenty of fun for Three Counties Running Club, as well as relief, as Covid-19 restrictions eased. 

Alongside March Athletic Club, runners took on the virtual Easter 5k between Good Friday and Easter Sunday, and were able to run in groups of six. 

Those taking part were also encouraged to don their best fancy dress, including the 23-strong March AC. 

March runners in Easter run

Members from March AC and Three Counties Running Club took part in the virtual Easter run. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

Fenland runners take on virtual Easter run

Members from Three Counties Running Club and March AC took part in the virtual Easter 5k run. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

TCRC were also represented in the Run Everyone challenge in March thanks to members Claire Louise Apted and Rod Sinnott, a virtual running and/or walking event for Tom’s Trust which supports children with brain tumours. 

Both Claire and Rod covered over 732km, or 456 miles, and raised over £2,000 for the Trust in the process. 

Three Counties duo take on Easter challenge

Claire Louise Apted (centre) and Rod Sinnott (right) took part in the Run Everyone challenge through the month of March, a virtual running and/or walking event for Tom’s Trust which supports children with brain tumours. Claire and Rod are pictured with co-worker James. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

You may also want to watch:

Another runner to impress was Alice Ingman, who covered 15km over Easter with running support from Tony Lamb and bike support from Sarah Lamb, finishing the course in 1:29:08. 

