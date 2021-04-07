Plenty of Easter fun in latest Three Counties test
Sarah-jane Macdonald
- Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald
Easter provided plenty of fun for Three Counties Running Club, as well as relief, as Covid-19 restrictions eased.
Alongside March Athletic Club, runners took on the virtual Easter 5k between Good Friday and Easter Sunday, and were able to run in groups of six.
Those taking part were also encouraged to don their best fancy dress, including the 23-strong March AC.
TCRC were also represented in the Run Everyone challenge in March thanks to members Claire Louise Apted and Rod Sinnott, a virtual running and/or walking event for Tom’s Trust which supports children with brain tumours.
Both Claire and Rod covered over 732km, or 456 miles, and raised over £2,000 for the Trust in the process.
Another runner to impress was Alice Ingman, who covered 15km over Easter with running support from Tony Lamb and bike support from Sarah Lamb, finishing the course in 1:29:08.
