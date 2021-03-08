Three Counties runners conquer America... albeit virtually
Sarah-jane Macdonald
- Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald
Runners delivered a strong performance after their trip on one of America’s most notable highways... albeit virtually.
Three Counties members took on the ‘Route 66 challenge’, where they had to log every run or walk throughout February in a bid to reach 2,400 miles, the total distance of the road.
Forty-five members submitted their mileage, which totalled 4,270.67 miles, smashing the distance needed which, in reality, crosses eight states between Chicago and Santa Monica in California.
Meanwhile, Tracy Adams completed her own virtual steps challenge from Land’s End to Peckover Primary School in Wisbech.
Tracy covered 751,776 steps, the equivalent of 377 miles, between February 1-28 to raise £250 for the town’s food bank.
You may also want to watch:
Husband and wife team Phil and Vicki Newton took part in another Great North Run virtual event, but this time, covering over 70 miles in 14 runs.
Mandy Doggett and nine-year-old granddaughter Lexi took part in a virtual lockdown school run, Mandy running 10k while Lexi ran the 2k event.
Most Read
- 1 Police accuse Wisbech mayor and pub landlord of 'insulting disregard' to licensing objectives
- 2 Jail for sex offender who went abroad and missed his appointments
- 3 My family of 10 would have made light work of lockdown in the 50s
- 4 LETTER: High Covid rates in Wisbech and 'sceptic' councillors?
- 5 Dog theft threat is real says Cambs police
- 6 Councillors gagged by threat of 'personal litigation' ahead of farmgate debate
- 7 The key revelations from Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview
- 8 Police arrest 13 people, seize guns and more than £200k of drugs
- 9 Port of Wisbech continues to defy the trend with 'remarkable' turnout
- 10 Two-car collision on A47