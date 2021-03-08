News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Three Counties runners conquer America... albeit virtually

Sarah-jane Macdonald

Published: 12:55 PM March 8, 2021   
Three Counties Running Club duo take on virtual Great North Run challenge.

Husband and wife duo Vicki and Phil Newton took part in another virtual Great North Run event as they covered over 70 miles in 14 runs. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

Runners delivered a strong performance after their trip on one of America’s most notable highways... albeit virtually. 

Three Counties members took on the ‘Route 66 challenge’, where they had to log every run or walk throughout February in a bid to reach 2,400 miles, the total distance of the road. 

Forty-five members submitted their mileage, which totalled 4,270.67 miles, smashing the distance needed which, in reality, crosses eight states between Chicago and Santa Monica in California. 

Meanwhile, Tracy Adams completed her own virtual steps challenge from Land’s End to Peckover Primary School in Wisbech. 

Three Counties Running Club member Tracy Adams.

Tracy Adams covered 751,776 steps, the equivalent of 377 miles, between February 1-28 to raise £250 for the town’s food bank. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

Tracy covered 751,776 steps, the equivalent of 377 miles, between February 1-28 to raise £250 for the town’s food bank. 

Husband and wife team Phil and Vicki Newton took part in another Great North Run virtual event, but this time, covering over 70 miles in 14 runs.  

Mandy Doggett and granddaughter Lexi of Three Counties Running Club.

Mandy Doggett and nine-year-old granddaughter Lexi took part in a virtual lockdown school run, Mandy running 10k while Lexi ran the 2k event. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

Mandy Doggett and nine-year-old granddaughter Lexi took part in a virtual lockdown school run, Mandy running 10k while Lexi ran the 2k event. 

