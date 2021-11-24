News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Remembrance running event sells out for Three Counties

Sarah-jane Macdonald

Published: 5:14 PM November 24, 2021
Three Counties Running Club GM10k event 2021

Three Counties runners at the start of the George Munday 10k. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

This year’s George Munday 10k turned into a sell-out event as Three Counties Running Club hosted their annual race. 

The race, on Remembrance Sunday, followed a pre-race tribute and a two-minute silence as 300 runners took on the route. 

Runners started and finished in Leverington, the home of TCRC, where Amy Baxter topped the 35-39 age category as Maisie Macdonald won first under 18 female. 

GM10K RESULTS 

Daniel Barnes 39:28, Gary Bligh 39:48PB, Matthew Knott 41:42PB, Michelle Brown 44:23PB, Jonathan Quail 48:09, Amy Baxter 48:46CPB, Jodie Lee 50:33, Stuart Brown 51:10, Maisie Macdonald 51:53PB, Sarah Melton-Whitelam 52:33, Victoria May 53:16PB, Tracy Pratt 53:17, Claire Smithee 54:23PB, Steve Whitelam 55:25, Terri England 57:25PB, Tamara Barnes 57:59CPB, David Hammond 59:13PB, Jennie Ambrose 1:01:28PB, Lou Mayer 1:02:34PB, Sandra Rhodes 1:05:25, Laura Vincent 1:05:48, Ewa Szczygielska 1:09:17PB, Jacqueline McGonigle 1:14:40. 

PARKRUN RESULTS 

King’s Lynn 
Jonathan Beesley 37:46. 

Houghton Hall 
Steve Rhodes 24:53, Sandra Rhodes 32:18.

March 
Jonathan Quail 23:20 17th/129, Sarah Johnson 25:06CPB 2nd female, 2nd in age, Sarah-Jane Macdonald 25:45CPB 1st in age 3rd female, Donna Johnson 28:20, Victoria May 28:22, Laura Vincent 32:42, Sarah Lamb 32:49, Steve Clarke 32:50. 

Whittlesey 
Melvin Green 30:06. 

Fulbourn Hospital 
Joely Apps 36:05, Colin Apps 42:16.

Sandringham 
Kersten Müller 22:30, Matt Hunter 24:07, Lauren Day 24:32CPB 1st in age, Jayne Spurrier 26:33 1st in age, Debbie Agger 28:31, Sarah Melton-Whitelam 28:31, Cheryl Lenton 29:42, Kim Coultard 30:38, Jennie Ambrose 31:11. 

