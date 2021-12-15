Three Counties Running Club shone in the latest round of the Ryston Cross-Country Series. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

One of Three Counties Running Club’s (TCRC) favourite events did not fail to disappoint after an impressive set of results.

The Ryston Cross-Country Series in Shouldham, Norfolk was the third race of six in the series, varying from 5-9k in distance.

Over the 6.5k distance, Lee Johnson crossed first for TCRC in 27:22, while Sarah-jane Macdonald recorded a personal best of 34:23.

Sarah-jane and Lauren Day also managed to win third place in their age categories.

PARKRUN RESULTS

Boston

Colin Apps 25:54; Joely Apps 35:36.

Harleston Magpies

Steve Rhodes 25:06; Sandra Rhodes 34:21.

Sandringham

Matthew Knott 21:38 8th/129; Claire Smithee 27:44 1st in age; Jayne Spurrier 27:46 2nd in age; Sarah Melton-Whitelam 28:00 3rd in age; Steve Whitelam 30:12.

King’s Lynn

Sarah-Jane Macdonald 25:10 2nd in age; Kim Coultard 28:02; Ewa Szczygielska 31:10 PB.

March

Jonathan Quail 23:27; Dawn Ball 25:13 1st in age, 2nd female; Donna Johnson 29:34; Victoria May 29:36; Jennie Ambrose 31:28; Laura Vincent 35:16; Lou Mayer 35:17.