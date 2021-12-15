News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Runners shine for Three Counties in one of all-time favourites

Sarah-jane Macdonald

Published: 4:31 PM December 15, 2021
Three Counties Running Club in Shouldham, Norfolk

Three Counties Running Club shone in the latest round of the Ryston Cross-Country Series. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

One of Three Counties Running Club’s (TCRC) favourite events did not fail to disappoint after an impressive set of results. 

The Ryston Cross-Country Series in Shouldham, Norfolk was the third race of six in the series, varying from 5-9k in distance. 

Over the 6.5k distance, Lee Johnson crossed first for TCRC in 27:22, while Sarah-jane Macdonald recorded a personal best of 34:23. 

Sarah-jane and Lauren Day also managed to win third place in their age categories. 

PARKRUN RESULTS 

Boston 
Colin Apps 25:54; Joely Apps 35:36. 

Harleston Magpies 
Steve Rhodes 25:06; Sandra Rhodes 34:21. 

Sandringham 
Matthew Knott 21:38 8th/129; Claire Smithee 27:44 1st in age; Jayne Spurrier 27:46 2nd in age; Sarah Melton-Whitelam 28:00 3rd in age; Steve Whitelam 30:12. 

King’s Lynn 
Sarah-Jane Macdonald 25:10 2nd in age; Kim Coultard 28:02; Ewa Szczygielska 31:10 PB. 

March 
Jonathan Quail 23:27; Dawn Ball 25:13 1st in age, 2nd female; Donna Johnson 29:34; Victoria May 29:36; Jennie Ambrose 31:28; Laura Vincent 35:16; Lou Mayer 35:17. 

