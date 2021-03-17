Navy Seals challenge accepted and completed by Three Counties Running Club's Sarah-Jane

Published: 6:30 PM March 17, 2021

Sarah-Jane Macdonald of Three Counties Running Club with her US Navy SEALs certificate. - Credit: TCRC

They have been finding countless ways to keep motivated during the lockdown but one member of Three Counties Running Club has found a very novel option - with thanks to the US Navy Seals.

Sarah-Jane Macdonald took part in the US Navy SEALs challenge, a set of tasks which certainly followed their motto of ‘the only easy day was yesterday’.

She opted for the advanced level out of the four available in which you are awarded points for timed runs. The quicker you went, the more points you earned.

But the challenge also involved physical strength and stamina activities to take part in. Sit-ups and press-ups were also timed and points awarded for the amount you did.

The judges were very strict and video evidence had to be shown to prove you had met the strict criteria. If activities weren’t performed correctly you were made to repeat the session again.

Week one was a timed 1.5 mile run followed by two minutes of sit-ups with week two requiring a four-mile run and two minutes of press-ups.

Week three came with cute and fluffy moniker of 'hell week' and running in advanced meant 40 miles had to be covered over the seven days.

The fourth and final test was a 14-mile effort as quick as possible.

Macdonald's results were 11 minutes 57 seconds and 47 sit-ups in week one while week two's time was 34:06 with 42 press-ups.

Week three was ticked off too and it left a two hours six minutes 13 seconds run in week four, placing her 28th out of 78 competitors and second female overall.