Three Counties members look good at Eye Charity 5-miler

Three Counties RC members at the Eye Charity 5-mile race - Credit: TCRC

Three Counties Running Club members enjoyed a trip to the Eye Charity 5-mile race on a warm Thursday evening.

The mixed terrain course, hosted by Eye Runners, starts and finishes at Lindisfarne Road and is a partial out and back run on part of the Green Wheel Relay route.

Entry fees went to the charity M.A.D (Make and Donate) which raises funds for useful and thoughtful gifts and equipment for Cancer patients to help make their lives more bearable.

Three Counties had eight members in a field of 117 and were led home by Craig Freestone in 16th place in a course best of 34.59.

Mark Mattless ran a course best of 37.18 in 29th, while Sarah-Jane Macdonald (47th, 40.53) was second in her age group and fourth female.

Sarah Johnson (42.53) was also second in her age group, as Melvin Green (47.50), Lorraine Parker (49.40), Anne-Marie Mattless (50.32) and Sarah Lamb (57.00) also took part.

Members also tackled the third round of the Peterborough Grand Prix Series at Ferry Meadows, on a slight undulating course.

Three Counties RC members at the Peterbrough Grand Prix Series race - Credit: TCRC

And Gary Bligh (19.58) led the club home, ahead of Mark Mattless (22.33), Tamara Barnes (26.19), Melvin Green (29.07) and Anne-Marie Mattless (31.17).

Parkrun results, Hunstanton: Matthew Knott 23.36, Naomi Smith 28.24.

March: Dawn Ball 25.36, Donna Johnson 29.14, Melvin Green 29.15.

Thomas Mills: Steve Rhodes 25.38, Sandra Rhodes 33.54.

Boston: Colin Apps 29.13, Joely Apps 35.11.

King's Lynn: Alice Ingman 29.08, Anne-Marie Mattless 29.17, Keith White 31.37, Steve Clarke 33.32, Sarah Lamb 35.19, Tony Lamb 35.32.