'Fantastic run' for Three Counties Running Club's Gary Ingrey

PUBLISHED: 15:17 23 October 2019

Sarah-Jane Macdonald

Archant

It was ideal weather conditions for Three Counties Running Club members who were racing at the weekend.

Gary Ingrey traveled to Cambridge to take part in the Cambridge Town and Gown 10k Race.

The event which is in its eighth year of the run is part of a series with races at Cambridge, Oxford and Leicester.

The series is to raise money and awareness for Muscular Dystrophy which is a group of muscle diseases that result In increasing weakening and breakdown over time of the Skeletal muscles.

Some types of MD eventually affect the heart or the muscles used for breathing at which point the condition becomes life threatening.

There is no cure but treatment can help manage many of the symptoms.

The 10k scenic route takes you through the heart of Cambridge passing many landmarks, historic University College buildings and along the River Cam.

Gary had a fantastic run claiming a PB time of 44:57.

Wisbech junior parkrun saw six TCRC junior runners among the 28 runner field.

First home for the club was Isaac Western 10:10, Jake Trundle 10:32PB, Keira Fines 10:45, Callum Bates 12:20, Stephanie Harbord 13:22 and Annika Beitane 14:24. Oliver Knott was all smiles at Kings Lynn JPR in his new club top finishing in a great time of 11:57.

Other Parkrun results

Gorleston Cliffs

Dawn Ball 25:52 (2nd in age)

York

Sarah Melton-Whitelam 25:49 (2nd in age) Steve Whitelam 30:13

Boston

Ella Lines 42:35

Alice Lines 42:50

Brierley Forest

Colin Apps 24:11

South Woodham Ferrers

Steve Rhodes 23:47

Sandra Rhodes 35:35

March

Jonny Clark 22:00 CPB (9th/152)

Melvin Green 27:59

Victoria May 29:59

Sarah Lamb 31:05

Jennie Sinclair 31:17CPB

Tony Lamb 31:18

Sunday October 27 sees TCRC racing at the local event hosted by FRC, The Fen10, with others members having fun at The Steeplechase obstacle race.

