Three Counties Running Club members enjoy Dereham 10 date
- Credit: TCRC
Three Counties running Club members took part in the Dereham 10-miler organised by Dereham Runners.
Vicki Drake finished in a fantastic time of 1:28.27, while third-timer Tracey Else went 21 minutes faster than on her first outing to finish in 1:29.15.
Sarah Johnson used the event as one of her last long training runs in preparation for the Edinburgh Marathon and clocked 1:44.19.
Another three members took on the Peterborough Midsummer 10k at Ferry Meadows, with Dawn Ball (51.43) finishing ahead of Naomi Smith (58.25) and Stephanie Knight (1:28.13).
And Melvin Green completed the Sutton Beast 10k, a multi-terrain race in the Cambridgeshire village which began in 2006, in 59.36.
It is now known as the Tony Robinson Memorial Run, after its founder who sadly passed away in 2010, with proceeds going to a chosen charity.
Jacqueline McGonigle took part in a leisurely half marathon with the East Antrim Marathon Series crew, which involved three laps of a 4.2-mile loop.
And on a warm and very windy day, with lovely views across Belfast Lough to the city, she finished in 2:54.59.
Parkrun results: Beeston: Colin Apps 27.39; Hunstanton: Tracey Else 26.53; Kings Lynn: Keith White 3.32; Long Eaton: Joely Apps 34.30; March: Donna Johnson 27.24, Jonathan Quail 27.25, Laura Vincent 32.58.