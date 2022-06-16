Three Counties Running Club members enjoy Dereham 10 date

Three Counties Running Club members at the Dereham 10 - Credit: TCRC

Three Counties running Club members took part in the Dereham 10-miler organised by Dereham Runners.

Vicki Drake finished in a fantastic time of 1:28.27, while third-timer Tracey Else went 21 minutes faster than on her first outing to finish in 1:29.15.

Sarah Johnson used the event as one of her last long training runs in preparation for the Edinburgh Marathon and clocked 1:44.19.

Another three members took on the Peterborough Midsummer 10k at Ferry Meadows, with Dawn Ball (51.43) finishing ahead of Naomi Smith (58.25) and Stephanie Knight (1:28.13).

And Melvin Green completed the Sutton Beast 10k, a multi-terrain race in the Cambridgeshire village which began in 2006, in 59.36.

Three Counties Running Club member Melvin Green ran the Sutton Beast - Credit: TCRC

It is now known as the Tony Robinson Memorial Run, after its founder who sadly passed away in 2010, with proceeds going to a chosen charity.

Jacqueline McGonigle took part in a leisurely half marathon with the East Antrim Marathon Series crew, which involved three laps of a 4.2-mile loop.

And on a warm and very windy day, with lovely views across Belfast Lough to the city, she finished in 2:54.59.

Parkrun results: Beeston: Colin Apps 27.39; Hunstanton: Tracey Else 26.53; Kings Lynn: Keith White 3.32; Long Eaton: Joely Apps 34.30; March: Donna Johnson 27.24, Jonathan Quail 27.25, Laura Vincent 32.58.