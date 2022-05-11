Three Counties members make their mark at various events

Three Counties RC's Sarah-jane and Maisie Macdonald face the camera - Credit: TCRC

Three Counties Running Club's Sarah-Jane Macdonald and daughter Maisie took on the Cambridge Cambourne 10k and fun run recently.

Sarah-Jane was fourth in her age group in a personal best of 51.28 over the longer distance, while 16-year-old Maisie was first female and fourth overall in a field of 59 in the one-mile race in 6.55.

Jacqueline McGonigle ran her second Belfast Marathon, as the event celebrated its 40th anniversary, with over 16,000 runners taking part.

McGonigle came home in 6:05.59 and also finished a memorial 5k for local runner Pat Mallon, around Pomeroy Forest in County Tyrone, in 38.28.

Dawn Ball clocked 51.16 at the Breckland 10k in Thetford, the day after beating 50 minutes at GEAR.

Parkrun results, Eden Project: Steve Rhodes 24.43, Sandra Rhodes 35.26.

King's Lynn: Anne-Marie Mattless 30.10, Lou Mayer 31.56.

Rutland: Craig Freestone 19.33, Tracey Else 25.14.

Sandringham: Joely Apps 33.24, Colin Apps 33.34.







