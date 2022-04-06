Three Counties RC members make mark at London event

Three Counties Running Club members at the London Landmarks half marathon - Credit: TCRC

Three Counties Running Club had eight members in action at the London Landmarks half marathon.

Rickie Trundle was first home in 1:34.38 in 409th place in a field of 17,177, with Amy Baxter (1:54.51), Debbie Agger and Tracey Pratt (both 2:04.44) next to finish.

Steve Whitelam (2:19.48) and wife Sarah Melton-Whitelam (2:19.44) ran together until the closing stages, while Diane Tyler (2:28.34) made her distance debut and Janette Smith (2:50.23) completed the set.

Members raised money for The Pituitary Foundation, Breast Cancer Now, Pancreatic Cancer and Prostate Cancer UK.

The club will stage its Bunny Run at Wisbech Park on April 17, with a 1k fun run for all ages starting at 10.30am and a 5k run getting underway at 11am.

All finishers receive medals, with fancy dress encouraged.

Parkrun results, Belton House: Tracey Else 26.25; Belvoir Castle: Steve Rhodes 27.23, Sandra Rhodes 37.51; Boston: Joely Apps 33.43; Dolgellau: Lee Johnson 20.26, Sarah Johnson 25.14; King's Lynn: Stephanie Knight 39.58; Lincoln: Mark Mattless 26.23; Anne-Marie Mattless 30.25; Littleport: Laura Vincent 32.32; Sandringham: Sophie Kirtley 37.53; Whittlesey: Colin Apps 26.41.