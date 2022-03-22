Plenty to cheer for Three Counties Running Club members

Three Counties Running Club had plenty to cheer on another great weekend.

A squad of 11 took part in the final 6.5k race in the Shouldham XC series, with Gary Ingrey and Vicki Newton securing third place in their age categories.

Sarah-Jane Macdonald was second in her age group and was third overall at the end of the six-race series.

Jonny Clark (29.25) led the club home on the day, ahead of Newton (30.24), Ingrey (30.31), Matt Hunter (32.50), Macdonald (32.53), Phil Newton (33.35), Zoe Gourley (34.46), Cheryl Lenton (34.56), Steve Whitelam (38.12), Sarah Lamb (44.09) and Jodie Clark (44.10).

Those who completed the 5k, 6.5k and 9k distances during the series also received a special memento, including Gourley, Hunt, Lenton, Whitelam, Lamb, Macdonald, Jodie and Jonny Clark, Lauren Day, Phil and Vicki Newton, Ingrey, Sarah Melton-Whitelam, Sarah and Lee Johnson.

Jacqueline McGonigle ran the Larne 10-mile road race along the Antrim coast and clocked 2:11.15.

Meanwhile, Joely Apps completed her 100th different parkrun and 200th overall - having covered a lot of miles since starting on Christmas Eve 2011.

Parkrun results: Kings Lynn: Jonathan Beesley 21.31; Hunstanton: Naomi Smith 28.54; Sandringham: Dawn Ball 24.46; Donna Johnson 28.01; Victoria May 28.36; Joely Apps 37.18.