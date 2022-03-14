News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Three Counties RC members up for different challenges

Lee Power

Published: 3:56 PM March 14, 2022
Three Counties Running Club members at the Burghley seven-mile race

Three Counties Running Club members at the Burghley seven-mile race - Credit: TCRC

Three Counties Running Club members enjoyed another fantastic weekend at various events.

A group of 11 were among a 1,419-strong field at the Burghley seven-mile race, with seven setting personal bests.

Jonny Clark was first home for the club in 52 minutes 52 seconds, ahead of Vicki Newton (54.27 pb), Phil Newton (57.55), Dawn Ball (58.23 pb), Fay Gratton (1:05.33 pb),Tracy Pratt, Debbie Agger (bot 1:05.38 pb), Donna Johnson (1:06.54), Victoria May (1:06.55), Jennie Ambrose (1:11.50 pb) and Sarah Lamb (1:16.13 pb).

The Oundle 20 is a great training run for spring marathons, with Gary Bligh leading the club home in 2:46.24, ahead of Mark Mattless (3:47.24), Alice Ingman (4:11.10) and Anne-Marie Mattless (4:11.41), who ran their further-ever distances.

Three Counties Running Club members at the Oundle 20

Three Counties Running Club members at the Oundle 20 - Credit: TCRC

Meanwhile, Jacqueline McGonigle clocked 1:14.31 at the Carlingford 10k at the foot of the Cooley Mountains as others took on parkrun challenges.

Jacqueline McGonigle at the Carlingford 10k

Jacqueline McGonigle at the Carlingford 10k - Credit: TCRC

Stephanie Knight (40.12) ran a course best at King's Lynn, while Jonathan Quail (23.01) was ninth at March and Craig Freestone (21.26) was third at Littleport, where Tracey Else (26.37) was third female and first in her age group.

Colin Apps (27.54) completed the Doddington event.

