Three Counties RC members impress in latest Grand Prix race

Three Counties Running Club had 16 members in action at Shouldham for the latest Ryston Runners XC Grand Prix race on Sunday.

The fifth of six races in the series was the longest of the three different distances at 9k over a hard, undulating two-lap course.

After Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice the course was covered in quite a few trip hazards, even more than usual with tree debris and a lot of very wet muddy sections.

It was a chilly start to the race but once in the woods it felt very warm and the few spits of rain towards the end were a very welcome sight.

All members had fantastic runs with Gary Ingrey first in his age category and Vicki Newton, Sarah Lamb and Sarah-Jane Macdonald all third in their age category.

Lee Johnson led all members home in 36 minutes 17 seconds.

Others: Matthew Knott 40.33; Jonny Clark 42.30; Vicki Newton 43.03; Gary Ingrey 43.37 CPB; Phil Newton 43.51; Lauren Day 45.00; Sarah-Jane Macdonald 45.30 CPB; Matt Hunter 46.32; Sarah Melton-Whitelam 47.30; Zoe Gourley 48.39 CPB; Sarah Johnson 48.55; Steve Whitelam 50.52; Cheryl Lenton 53.56; Jodie Clark 59.13; Sarah Lamb 59.16.

Parkrun results, Boston: Joely Apps 30.44; Colin Apps 38.54.

Kings Lynn: Marc Martin 34.12.

Soham: Tracey Else 26.52 (CPB, 4th female, 1st in age).

March: Dawn Ball 25.40 (5th female, 1st in age); Victoria May 29.45; Melvin Green 30.47.