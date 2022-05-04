Three Counties members impress at GEAR 10k event

Three Counties RC members face the camera - Credit: TCRC

Three Counties Running Club members were out in force at the GEAR 10k and fun run in King's Lynn.

A group of 35 ran the longer distance, with Craig Freestone first member home in a personal best of 40.58.

Rickie Trundle (42.19), Michelle Brown (43.50), Gary Ingrey (46.38), Mark Mattless (49.01), Gary Ball (49.02), Dawn Ball (49.02), Jonathan Quail (49.09), Jonny Clark (49.23), Jodie Lee (49.26) and Amy Baxter (49.33) all beat the 50-minute mark.

And Stuart Brown (50.16), Sarah-Jane Macdonald (50.17), Tracey Else (52.53), Claire Smithee (53.05), Naomi Smith (54.42), Donna Johnson and Victoria May (both 55.21), Cheryl Lenton (55.28) and Zoe Gourley and Matt Hunter (57.21) all dipped under the hour.

Maisie Macdonald was fifth female in the 1.2-mile mini race in a personal best of 7.28.

Others: Alice Ingman 1:00.22, Anne-Marie Mattless 1:00.42, Lorraine Parker 1:00.55, Steve Whitelam 1:01.25, Diane Tyler 1:01.54, Sarah Johnson 1:01.55, Sarah Melton-Whitelam 1:02.06, Lou Mayer 1:03.21, Jodie Clark 1:06.17, Sarah Lamb 1:06.17, Ewa Szczygielsa 1:08.01, Laura Vincent 1:08.01, Stephanie Knight 1:23.16.

Parkrun: Irchester: Colin Apps 27.24, Joely Apps 33.44; King's Lynn: Anne-Marie Mattless 29.35; March: Lou Mayer 35.21; Norwich: Steve Rhodes 24.05, Sandra Rhodes 35.14; Sandringham: Sophie Kirtley 36.19.