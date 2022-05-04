News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > Sport

Three Counties members impress at GEAR 10k event

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 11:48 AM May 4, 2022
Three Counties RC members face the camera

Three Counties RC members face the camera - Credit: TCRC

Three Counties RC members face the camera

Three Counties RC members face the camera - Credit: TCRC

Three Counties Running Club members were out in force at the GEAR 10k and fun run in King's Lynn.

A group of 35 ran the longer distance, with Craig Freestone first member home in a personal best of 40.58.

Rickie Trundle (42.19), Michelle Brown (43.50), Gary Ingrey (46.38), Mark Mattless (49.01), Gary Ball (49.02), Dawn Ball (49.02), Jonathan Quail (49.09), Jonny Clark (49.23), Jodie Lee (49.26) and Amy Baxter (49.33) all beat the 50-minute mark.

And Stuart Brown (50.16), Sarah-Jane Macdonald (50.17), Tracey Else (52.53), Claire Smithee (53.05), Naomi Smith (54.42), Donna Johnson and Victoria May (both 55.21), Cheryl Lenton (55.28) and Zoe Gourley and Matt Hunter (57.21) all dipped under the hour.

Maisie Macdonald was fifth female in the 1.2-mile mini race in a personal best of 7.28.

Others: Alice Ingman 1:00.22, Anne-Marie Mattless 1:00.42, Lorraine Parker 1:00.55, Steve Whitelam 1:01.25, Diane Tyler 1:01.54, Sarah Johnson 1:01.55, Sarah Melton-Whitelam 1:02.06, Lou Mayer 1:03.21, Jodie Clark 1:06.17, Sarah Lamb 1:06.17, Ewa Szczygielsa 1:08.01, Laura Vincent 1:08.01, Stephanie Knight 1:23.16.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies after car crashes into ditch in Norfolk village
  2. 2 Three people remain in hospital after serious crash over the weekend
  3. 3 Wisbech stalker jailed after subjecting victim to 'frightening' ordeal
  1. 4 Wisbech: Multi-tasking police officers seize two vehicles at once
  2. 5 Cambridgeshire Police officer sent ‘racist and discriminatory’ texts
  3. 6 Tributes paid to Ian Clitheroe but questions asked over his killer's sentencing
  4. 7 £10,000 fine and costs for man who burnt waste illegally  
  5. 8 Thousands flock to Truckfest 2022 at the East of England Showground
  6. 9 West Norfolk road closed following serious crash
  7. 10 Council wins government cash for state of the art public loos

Parkrun: Irchester: Colin Apps 27.24, Joely Apps 33.44; King's Lynn: Anne-Marie Mattless 29.35; March: Lou Mayer 35.21; Norwich: Steve Rhodes 24.05, Sandra Rhodes 35.14; Sandringham: Sophie Kirtley 36.19.

Wisbech News

Don't Miss

Police pin closure order on Wisbech property

Cambs Live News

Police impose closure order to ban 'suspected criminals'

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Fire damaged building remains cordoned off in Wisbech

Fenland District Council

'We'll help you all we can' council tells owner of fire gutted building

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Coldham Estate, once owned by the Co-op, is on the market for an expected £43.5m.

Farming

£43m, 4,000-acre Fens estate with 14 wind turbines for sale 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Dwayne Southard, 47, of Pemway Drive, Pinchbeck, Lincolnshire, died on the A16 at Peterborough on Wednesday (April 13).

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Tributes to newly-married army veteran killed in crash on A16

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon