Three Counties RC members make mark in Manchester

Lee Power

Published: 10:30 AM April 12, 2022
Three Counties Running Club members Lou Mayer and Ewa Szczygielska

Three Counties Running Club members ran personal bests at the Manchester Marathon.

Craig Freestone was making his 26.2-mile debut, having run a few ultra marathons in the past, and clocked 3:29.03.

Three Counties RC member Craig Freestone at Manchester

Two female members were also making their marathon debuts, having trained together, and Ewa Szczygielska finished in 6:11.47 while raising over £400 for Papyrus, a charity for prevention of young suicide.

Lou Mayer had completed the Cambridge half marathon last month and is set to swim in a team relay event in Loch Ness this summer.

She clocked 5:44.55 and raised £600 for Aspire, a charity that supports people with spinal injuries.

Parkrun results, March: Craig Freestone 20.57; Dawn Ball 24.49; Tracey Else 26.07; Victoria May 27.00; Melvin Green 29.42; Laura Vincent 32.16; Donna Johnson 32.17.

Ferry Meadows: Colin Apps 26.27; Joely Apps 34.01.

King's Lynn: Sarah Melton-Whitelam 31.22.

Melton Mowbray: Steve Rhodes 25.03; Sandra Rhodes 54.33.

Sherwood Pines: Lou Mayer 33.25.


