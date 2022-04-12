Three Counties RC members make mark in Manchester

Three Counties Running Club members ran personal bests at the Manchester Marathon.

Craig Freestone was making his 26.2-mile debut, having run a few ultra marathons in the past, and clocked 3:29.03.

Three Counties RC member Craig Freestone at Manchester - Credit: TCRC

Two female members were also making their marathon debuts, having trained together, and Ewa Szczygielska finished in 6:11.47 while raising over £400 for Papyrus, a charity for prevention of young suicide.

Lou Mayer had completed the Cambridge half marathon last month and is set to swim in a team relay event in Loch Ness this summer.

She clocked 5:44.55 and raised £600 for Aspire, a charity that supports people with spinal injuries.

Parkrun results, March: Craig Freestone 20.57; Dawn Ball 24.49; Tracey Else 26.07; Victoria May 27.00; Melvin Green 29.42; Laura Vincent 32.16; Donna Johnson 32.17.

Ferry Meadows: Colin Apps 26.27; Joely Apps 34.01.

King's Lynn: Sarah Melton-Whitelam 31.22.

Melton Mowbray: Steve Rhodes 25.03; Sandra Rhodes 54.33.

Sherwood Pines: Lou Mayer 33.25.



