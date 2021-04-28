Three Counties Running Club find their way across the Irish Sea to the Emerald Isle

Published: 4:47 PM April 28, 2021

Jacqueline McGonigle of Three Counties Running Club took part in the Championship Ireland Festival of Running half marathon. - Credit: TCRC

Three Counties running club may cover the counties of Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire and Norfolk but they have also made their way to Ireland.

Jacqueline McGonigle, who joined the club whilst living in the Emerald Isle, took part in the Championship Ireland Festival of Running half marathon.

The event, which should of taken place in September, was moved from Maze to the Down Royal Racecourse in County Down.

And good conditions, as well as a relatively flat four-lap course, saw McGonigle finish in two hours 55 minutes 35 seconds.

Charity was high in the minds of Ewa Szczygielska and Mandy Doggett.

They took part in events for Breast Cancer Now and Prostrate Cancer UK. Szczygielska had to cover a total distance of 100k in the month of March while Doggett was meant to cover 50 miles but in the end managed 106.5.

A field of 65, aged between four and 10, was attracted to the Wisbech Junior Parkrun on Sunday morning.

Among the TCRC juniors taking part there were PBs for Isaac Western, Daniel Beitan, Anika Beitane and Esme Drake.